Borussia Dortmund - Kehl responds to critiques from Moukoko's advisor

Borussia Dortmund's Sport director Sebastian Kehl responded to the claims of Youssoufa Moukoko's advisor last night and avoided escalation. "We have certainly taken note of the public statements. What we discuss with the player side, we continue to handle internally," Kehl told "Ruhr Nachrichten".

Moukoko's advisor had previously hinted that the 19-year-old striker from BVB might soon play for another club. "Youssoufa was promised a lot before his signing, but that was not kept. He was always only interested in playing and developing further," the advisor is quoted as saying in a post by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano on X.

Four strikers "perhaps not optimal"

It's no secret that there are enough clubs out there who believe in Moukoko's qualities and wanted to have him in their team, the advisor added further. Regarding Moukoko's future, Kehl said nothing about it on Monday.

The Dortmund functionary had already hinted before the team's Asian tour that something could still happen in Dortmund's striker position. With the signing of Niclas Füllkrug from VfB Stuttgart, Dortmund now has four top strikers on the team. "We had three strikers last year. Perhaps something will still happen at this position," Kehl had said. It's "perhaps not optimal to go into the season with four strikers."

Born and raised in North Rhine-Westphalia, Sebastian Kehl has been instrumental in Borussia Dortmund's transfer strategies. The Ruhr News reported that Borussia Dortmund is considering potential moves in the striker position, amidst speculations about Youssoufa Moukoko's future. Despite interest from several Bundesliga clubs, Borussia Dortmund's sport director, Sebastian Kehl, has maintained a cautious approach regarding Moukoko's transfers. As Germany gears up for another exciting soccer season, Dortmund's roster now includes four top-tier strikers, with the latest addition being Niclas Füllkrug from VfB Stuttgart. Despite having four strikers, Borussia Dortmund's Sebastian Kehl believes that it might not be the optimal situation, hinting at potential adjustments in the striker position before the new season kicks off.

Read also: