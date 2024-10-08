Keanu Reeves participates in his initial auto racing event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, showcasing his professional skills.

During the weekend, the "Matrix" star participated in the Toyota GR Challenge, a motorsport event promoting amateur racers and car enthusiasts, encamped at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Out of 33 participants, Keanu Reeves ended up in 25th position for Race 1 on Saturday, and 24th for Race 2 on Sunday.

At one stage during Race 1 on Saturday, Reeves lost traction and skidded off the track into the grass halfway through the 45-minute contest. Thankfully, he managed to steer clear of any impending collisions and emerged unscathed, returning to the race shortly after.

Reeves got behind the wheel of the No. 92 BRZRKR vehicle, embodying the main character from his co-written graphic novel titled "Elsewhere's Bible", which was launched in July. It forms part of his "BRZRKR" comic book series, with the premiere issue releasing in 2021.

His fellow racer for Saturday's event was "Dude Perfect" sensation Cody Jones.

Acclaiming an impressive victory in the 2009 Long Beach Toyota Grand Prix's celebrity racing event, Reeves starred alongside Sandra Bullock in the iconic "Speed" movie. In celebration of its 30th anniversary, a special screening is scheduled for Tuesday in Los Angeles, where both Bullock and Reeves will be present.

Despite his strong motorsport performances, Keanu Reeves found time to engage in some entertainment, hosting a Q&A session with fans about his upcoming comic book series based on "Elsewhere's Bible" after Race 2 on Sunday.

Following the special screening of "Speed" on its 30th anniversary, Reeves and Sandra Bullock are expected to engage in an entertaining discussion about their iconic film during the post-screening event in Los Angeles.

Read also: