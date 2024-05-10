Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock are open to starring in a 'Speed 3' movie.

Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock, who appeared in the 1994 smash hit film, had a chat on the podcast "50 MPH" and discussed the potential for a third movie in the series.

"We'd totally nail it!" exclaimed Reeves.

Bullock concurred, saying that their on-screen chemistry is just magical. "It can't be explained — it's just there."

Bullock joked, "Before I kick the bucket, before I leave this world, I think Keanu and I should make another movie together. Maybe we'll be using walkers or scooters? Who knows!"

They played roles of Officer Jack Traven and Annie Porter in a movie titled "Speed," where they thwarted a bomb on a bus that was set to explode if the bus fell below a certain speed.

Bullock revealed that she wasn't the initial choice to play Annie in the romance action film. "I wasn't the backup plan either. I don't think I was the third option. But I was an option, and I was so thrilled and pleased to be part of it. Some of the best moments of my life were there."

She also appeared in the 1997 sequel "Speed 2: Cruise Control," with Jason Patric. However, Reeves didn't join the cast for the sequel. Reeves and Bullock did reconnect and starred together in the 2006 romantic fantasy film "The Lake House."

Read also:

Source: edition.cnn.com