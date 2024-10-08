Kazakhstan endorses construction of its initial nuclear power station.

In a nationwide vote in Kazakhstan, the administration led by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's proposals to construct the nation's initial nuclear power plant garnered widespread support. Around 71.12% of voters cast their ballots in favor, as per the nation's election commission.

The objective behind this project is to boost power supply and gradually phase out harmful coal-fired power stations. However, opposition to this plan persists. The Republic of Kazakhstan, a former Soviet state, has its own history with nuclear energy. Thousands of Kazakhs contributed to the cleanup following the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster, sustaining long-term health issues as a consequence.

Additionally, the nation served as a site for numerous Soviet nuclear weapon tests. These tests rendered vast regions uninhabitable and fostered suspicion towards any nuclear technology. Despite its abundant natural gas reserves, Kazakhstan's power mainly relies on coal-fired electricity generation, supplemented by hydropower plants and a growing sector of renewable energy. The country also acquires electricity from Russia, often due to its outdated plants struggling to meet demand.

The government emphasizes the need for a reliable energy supply to complement alternatives like solar and wind power. Given Kazakhstan's position as one of the world's largest uranium producers, nuclear power appears a natural fit. Tokayev stated before the vote, "To avoid being left behind in global advancements, we must capitalize on our competitive advantages." However, it's worth noting that Kazakhstan doesn't produce uranium to the degree suitable for use as fuel.

Russian firm Rosatom is a potential collaborator in constructing the nuclear power plant. Following voting in the capital Astana on Sunday, Tokayev clarified that he had no particular country or company in mind as a prospective contractor. Simultaneously, Kazakhstan is cultivating stronger ties with Europe as a counterbalance to Russia. During Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Astana visit in mid-September, Kazakhstan showcased itself as a supplier of rare earths and oil.

The nuclear power plant is slated for construction in the village of Ulken, at a projected cost of $10-12 billion, located by Lake Balkhash's shore. Some village residents anticipate job opportunities, while others express concerns about the lake's water quality. "I back the power plant," says Dametken Schulgeyeva, a local resident for over two decades. "This is our future."

The partners in this nuclear power plant project have not been officially announced yet, but Russian firm Rosatom is a potential contender. The concerns of the village residents in Ulken, where the plant will be constructed, mostly revolve around the potential impact on Lake Balkhash's water quality.

Read also: