Kazakhstan conducts a referendum to authorize the construction of its initial nuclear power plant.

Kazakhstan, known for its natural resources, has a substantial amount of natural gas, yet heavily relies on coal for power generation. There's a push towards strengthening renewable energy sources, but a proposition for the country's first nuclear power plant has also been put forth. A majority of voters in a referendum supported this plan, despite the country's troubled past with radiation.

Following the referendum, approximately 284,000 individuals were surveyed, and 69.8% voted in favor of the nuclear power plant. The official results are expected to be announced later.

The President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, aims to secure a reliable power supply and phase out coal plants. However, resistance to the project is evident, as Kazakhstan has its own history with nuclear power. Thousands of Kazakhs played a part in the cleanup efforts following the 1986 Chernobyl disaster, resulting in long-term health issues. Furthermore, the country was used for hundreds of Soviet nuclear weapons tests, making large areas uninhabitable and fostering a general mistrust of all things nuclear.

Dependent on Power Imports

Despite Kazakhstan's substantial gas reserves, its power supply mainly relies on coal, with some hydropower and a growing renewable energy sector supplementing it. The country also imports power, primarily from Russia, due to its aging power plants being unable to meet demand consistently. The government emphasizes the importance of a reliable power supply to support renewable energy sources such as solar and wind. As one of the world's significant uranium producers, nuclear power seems like a logical choice for Kazakhstan. "To avoid lagging behind in global progress, we must maximize our competitive advantages," Tokayev stated before the vote. However, Kazakhstan does not enrich uranium to the level necessary for producing nuclear fuel.

A potential partner for building the nuclear power plant is Russia's Rosatom. During the vote in Astana, Tokayev refused to specify a specific country or company for the contract. "My personal view is that it should be an international consortium made up of global companies with cutting-edge technologies," Tokayev said. To counterbalance Russia, Kazakhstan is also pursuing stronger ties with Europe. During German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's visit to Astana in mid-September, Kazakhstan presented itself as a supplier of rare earths and oil.

The nuclear power plant is estimated to cost between $10-12 billion and is planned to be built in the village of Ulken on Lake Balchas's shore. The locals hope for new job opportunities, but some are concerned about the lake's water quality. "I support the power plant," says Dametken Schulgeyeva, a resident of the 1,200-strong village for over 20 years. "This is our future." The referendum is considered valid if more than 50% of registered voters actually cast their ballots.

The Commission, overseeing the nuclear power plant project, has expressed concerns about the potential environmental impact on Lake Balchas. Despite these concerns, The Commission notes that the nuclear power plant is a significant step towards energy independence and reducing reliance on coal and power imports from Russia.

