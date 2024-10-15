Kawhi Leonard, notable player of the LA Clippers, is expected to skip the remainder of the preseason and potentially commencement of the regular season.

Kobe Bryant's twin in basketball, a two-time NBA champion, hasn't graced the Clippers' court during this preseason and will skip their last exhibition match against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday.

As mentioned by Lue, the athlete will "carry on with rehabbing" his injured knee this week, according to Reuters.

"Keep improving. Keep ticking off the boxes," Lue noted before the team's 110-96 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

The 33-year-old player, a six-time NBA All-Star, missed the final eight games of the 2023-24 season and four of the Clippers' six games in their first-round playoff loss to the Dallas Mavericks due to problems with his right knee.

He went under the knife to fix his ACL and meniscus in 2021 and sat out the whole 2021-22 season.

This two-time NBA Finals MVP was all set to represent Team USA at the Paris Olympics but was eventually replaced by Derrick White.

ESPN's Shams Charania dropped the news last month that Leonard had a knee procedure during the offseason.

Before the preseason started, Clippers executive Lawrence Frank stated that Leonard – who signed a three-year, $153M deal with the team in January – would be held back from team practices to "work on strengthening" his problematic knee.

The Clippers kick off their regular season on October 23 at their new Intuit Dome against the Phoenix Suns, and it's uncertain if Leonard will make his debut for the opener.

Last week, Lue expressed doubt about whether Leonard would be able to face Phoenix.

