Katy Perry doesn't shy away from talking about love, life, and, more specifically, sex on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast with host Alex Cooper. As a singer who's been with actor Orlando Bloom for eight years, she even calls her partner a "wild stallion" at one point. But what's even more intriguing is the behind-the-scenes story.

Just like many couples, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom share some domestic responsibilities and don't solely rely on staff. While keeping the kitchen clean sometimes causes a disagreement between them, Orlando Bloom might find the odd argument worth it if it means he receives a certain reward from Perry. She tells the host, "If I walk down the stairs and find the kitchen spotless, with all the dishes done and the cabinets closed, then he should be prepared for a little surprise."

Perry takes this one step further, expressing that she appreciates cleaning the dishes more than receiving an extravagant gift. "I don't need a shiny red sports car! I can go out and buy one. Just clean up the mess. And for that, I'll give you a little surprise." This statement leaves Cooper momentarily speechless, but Orlando Bloom has been open about their sex life with the 39-year-old in the past. In an interview with the "Guardian," he mentioned that their sex life had dwindled shortly after the birth of their daughter.

Now, their daughter Daisy Dove is four years old, and it seems things are back on track. The couple has been engaged since 2019 but hasn't tied the knot yet, at least not publicly. When asked about her type of men before Orlando Bloom, Katy frankly responds, "I'm not attracted to self-absorbed individuals anymore." Naturally, this leads to a discussion about warning signs in relationships. Perry says that someone who consistently crosses boundaries, emotionally destabilizes you, and thinks they know you better than you know yourself is a major red flag for her.

