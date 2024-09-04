Katy Perry discloses her extravagant expression of affection

Katy Perry is renowned for her music and her easy-going nature. During a podcast, the singer shared some steamy details about her personal life, hinting at her partner Orlando Bloom's upcoming tasks. According to the "Roar" singer, she finds it quite appealing when she sees that he's done the dishes and tidied up the kitchen cabinets. She further mentioned, "You should be prepared for some action," alluding to a preview clip of the new podcast episode.

Perry emphasized that she means it literally, stating, "That's my love language." The 39-year-old, who shares a three-year-old child with her actor boyfriend, doesn't need luxurious gifts like a red Ferrari as a token of love. Instead, she simply demands, "Just do the damn dishes, and I'll return the favor," she exclaims.

Her comments triggered laughter in the Instagram post's comment section. "I bet Orlando is scrubbing the entire kitchen right now," "This is already my favorite episode," and "I didn't know Katy Perry was this funny" are a few responses. One user humorously commented, "Her public relations team is working overtime."

Her Warning Signs

In the later part of the conversation, host Alex Cooper questioned Perry about her preference for a particular type of partner. Perry responded, "I'm not attracted to narcissists anymore."

When asked about potential warning signs that indicate a potential partner might not be suitable for her, Perry pointed out, "Someone who claims to know you better than you know yourself." She added, "Someone who doesn't assist, someone who constantly alters the rules, or someone who emotionally upsets you by pulling the rug from under you."

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom started dating in 2016 but briefly separated around nine months later. They rekindled their relationship in September 2018, and their daughter Daisy Dove was born in August 2020. The couple got engaged in February of the previous year.

