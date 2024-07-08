After a minor stroke and two operations - Katy Karrenbauer had to go to hospital again

Katy Karrenbauer (61) has kept her Instagram followers informed about her health condition in the past few weeks. After a mild stroke and two surgeries on the carotid artery, it seemed that the actress was on the road to recovery. However, she checked herself back into the hospital last Sunday (7th July). "Yes, that's right, I was discharged on Friday, but from a practical standpoint, there was nothing more to be done," she explains in the clip. She shows off her wound and adds, "everything is healing super." The next week will be about stitching.

After leaving the hospital, she switched back to her "little mode," went shopping, and cooked something. After a pharmacy visit, she suddenly got red spots and measured her blood pressure and took her medication. However, her blood pressure did not go down. "When I had 220 over 120, a normal blood pressure is supposed to be between 120 and 140, and my heart was giving me pain right in the chest, I thought my heart was going to pop out, it felt like an infarct, and I thought hopefully I wasn't having one," Karrenbauer recounts.

Twelve days smoke-free

After a taxi ride during which she felt crazy back pain from the heart region, she was immediately treated cardiologically at the hospital. Karrenbauer reassures her fans and explains that it was not a heart attack. Instead, it was a "blood pressure misalignment." She will remain in the hospital for a few more days to ensure that her blood pressure is properly regulated and it doesn't "pop out through the ceiling" under stress. During her recovery, a possible new development in her life may help her: Karrenbauer tells her fans in the clip that she has been smoke-free for twelve days. She explains that hypnosis helped her, which she was initially skeptical about. "I can't tell you how it works, but it worked for me. I'm convinced."

