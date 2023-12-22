People - Kattilathu denies love affair with Amira Pocher

In the separation dispute between comedian Oliver Pocher and his still-wife Amira, motivational coach Biyon Kattilathu has spoken out publicly for the first time and denied an allegedly close relationship with Amira. "Regarding my alleged love affair with Amira: That's not true! We didn't have a love affair, we don't have a love affair," said Kattilathu in a YouTube video on Friday evening.

Pocher had publicly accused the motivational coach of having a love affair with Amira several times in recent weeks and parodied him as "Dalai Karma". Most recently, the 45-year-old appeared in this role, accompanied by the camera, on the fringes of a Kattilathu appearance in Euskirchen and sought a direct confrontation.

Kattilathu makes an affidavit

In the statement, Kattilathu also referred to the affidavit he had submitted. "Making a false statement carries heavy penalties. It's not something you just do on a whim, but only if you have a clear conscience and if you are absolutely convinced of the truth." At the beginning of his video, the podcaster explained that there is a point when you have to say something, "especially when certain boundaries are crossed".

Amira Pocher had already described an affair with Kattilathu as "total nonsense" in an interview with "Bunte" in November. "It's true that Biyon and I have worked together on various professional projects and recently talked about a joint podcast." She is single, said the podcaster. The headlines of the past few weeks had shown her that the separation from Pocher was "simply the right thing to do".

Oliver and Amira Pocher announced their separation at the end of August; they had been a couple since 2016, married since 2019 and have two sons together.

