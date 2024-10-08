Kathy Bates expresses astonishment over forgetting a particular moment in her 1991 Oscars acceptance speech.

In an appearance on "CBS Sunday Morning" to discuss her new show "Matlock", Bates chatted with Ben Mankiewicz about her Oscar victory and her mother's reaction.

"When I won the Oscar for 'Misery', she said, 'I don't get what all the fuss is about, you didn't discover a cancer cure'," Bates shared.

She also mentioned forgetting to thank her mom during her acceptance speech, but Mankiewicz proved her wrong by playing back footage of her speech, where she did in fact acknowledge her mother.

Bates was taken aback and showed signs of emotion.

"Thanks," she said to Mankiewicz. "Why did I think I didn't thank her?"

Her mother passed away in 1997 and Bates expressed that her mother "should have had my life."

"When she died, I said come into me. I wanted her spirit to enter me," Bates said. "Despite our many disagreements, I wanted her spirit to enter me and enjoy everything I was experiencing due to what she had sacrificed."

Bates has mentioned that "Matlock" will be her last role as she intends to retire.

After sharing an emotional moment about her mother during the interview, Bates mentioned, "I should have dedicated more time to enjoying entertainment with her while she was alive." Later in the conversation, when discussing her decision to retire, Bates expressed, "I want to spend my retirement enjoying different forms of entertainment that I didn't have time for while working on 'Matlock'."

Read also: