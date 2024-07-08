Greens - Katharina Schulze plans eight-week break after giving birth

Eight weeks after giving birth to her child, Bavarian Greens fraction leader Katharina Schulze intends to re-enter politics. She is "not the type" for parental leave. "Given that everything is going well with the baby, I will – as soon as possible – gradually get back into politics and take the baby with me," the 39-year-old said in Munich. This also worked out well with her first child. At the beginning of September, Schulze is expected to give birth to her second child. She will be represented in the meantime by her deputy Johannes Becher (36). Schulze has been married to Baden-Württemberg Finance Minister and party colleague Danyal Bayaz (40) since July 2022. The couple already have a common son.

