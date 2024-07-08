Greens in Bavaria - Katharina Schulze plans eight-week break after giving birth

Eight weeks after giving birth to her child, Green Faction leader Katharina Schulze intends to re-enter politics. She is not really the type for parental leave, Schulze stated on Monday in Munich. "I will – as long as everything is good with the baby – gradually get back into politics after the maternity leave and just take the baby with me," the 39-year-old said. This also worked well with her first child. Schulze is expected to give birth to her second child at the beginning of September.

Schulze will be represented during this period by Fraktionsvice Johannes Becher. "I am very grateful to have such an excellent deputy, who I know will keep the fraction and the political business in the best hands." Becher has been a member of the Bavarian Landtag since 2018 and was first elected as Fraktionsvice in October of the same year. The 36-year-old diplomat from Moosburg an der Isar has been a member of the Greens since summer 2007 and is known to be very ambitious. Becher is unmarried and of Protestant denomination.

Since July 2022, Schulze has been married to Baden-Württemberg Finance Minister Danyal Bayaz (Greens). The couple already have a common son. At the birth of her first child, Schulze did not need a representative, as she shared the leadership of the Landtagsfraktion with Ludwig Hartmann, who was later elected Landtagsvice President.

According to her own statements, Schulze plans to still be in Bavaria until mid-August and also complete her summer tour. In addition to classics like "On Ice with Katha," there will also be minigolf games with citizens, baking bread, making cheese. Furthermore, Schulze wants to sit at the cash register in the swimming pool, visit companies, and invite to her regular table.

