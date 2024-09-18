Kate Winslet divulges her recipe for maintaining a vigorous sexual health.

In an interview on a podcast, actress Kate Winslet talks about her personal life and the rekindling of her sexual desires, which she admits have changed since her 20s. She shares that in long-term relationships, the discussion of intimacy often fades into the background.

Similarly, Winslet, who's been married to musician Edward Abel Smith for 12 years and has three children with him, says the couple have found joy in their bedroom once again. She attributes this to testosterone replacement therapy in the podcast "How to Fail" with Elizabeth Day.

"I've Been On Testosterone Replacement Therapy!"

"I've been on testosterone replacement therapy!", the "Titanic" star candidly declares. Many people, she explains, are unaware that women produce testosterone as well. As women age, their testosterone levels can drop, potentially impacting their libido. "When it's gone, it's gone for good. But you can replace it, it's possible! And you'll feel desirable again - I've experienced it firsthand!", she says.

Winslet admits her libido hasn't been as strong after three marriages and three children. For women experiencing the same, she suggests, "Just talk to your doctor", as other health factors like thyroid problems could also be a factor.

"More Attractive and Sensual" as We Age

The 48-year-old encourages women to embrace the changes in their bodies as they grow older. "We become more attractive and sensual as we get to know ourselves better and become more confident than in our younger years," she believes. She emphasizes the importance of self-love: "I felt fantastic. It's all about loving your own appearance, that's the secret."

Winslet criticizes the belief that women over 40 lose their sexuality and undergo physical changes. While these changes may occur, she argues, "Who cares? We shouldn't let such negativity influence us anymore." She encourages women to appreciate their own beauty and sexuality at any age and avoid resorting to cosmetic surgery like many celebrities do.

A new movie featuring Kate Winslet, where age plays a significant role, is set to release on Thursday. In the biopic "The Photographer", Winslet portrays Lee Miller, a woman who initially struggles to be recognized beyond being a model and muse for an avant-garde photographer. Later, she becomes a fashion photographer for British "Vogue" and eventually, a war correspondent.

Winslet's discussion of testosterone replacement therapy highlights the role of sexuality in women's lives, as she acknowledges the impact of declining testosterone levels on libido. In her candid admission, she encourages women struggling with similar issues to consult their doctors.

Furthermore, Winslet challenges societal expectations by promoting self-love and embracing the changes in women's bodies as they age, asserting that sensuality and attractiveness can actually increase with confidence and self-knowledge.

Read also: