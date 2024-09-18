Kate, aged 42, who is married to Prince William, the future king of Britain, returned to work by hosting a meeting at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

As per a post in the Court Circular, which records events conducted by the royal family, either publicly or privately, "The Princess of Wales, Joint Patron, the Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales, held an Early Years Meeting at Windsor Castle" this afternoon.

Last week, Kate shared a health update, mentioning that she's "doing what I can to remain cancer-free" and is starting a "new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation for life."

In a heartfelt video message, showcasing the family's enjoyment of the English summer, the princess expressed that despite the past nine months being challenging, she's looking forward to returning to work and participating in a few more public engagements in the upcoming months.

No further details regarding the meeting were included in the Court Circular, but for years, Kate has been actively engaged in early childhood development, often referred to as her "life's work."

In 2021, she established the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood and her standout initiative is her "Shaping Us" public awareness campaign, designed to enhance our comprehension of how significant the initial five years of life are in shaping the adults we become.

Since February, Kate has been undergoing chemotherapy treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer and has made only a few public appearances since then.

She reconnected with her family for the King's birthday parade, known as Trooping the Colour, in June and garnered a standing ovation after attending the Wimbledon men's singles final with her daughter, Princess Charlotte, in July.

During her treatment, Kate continued to work from home, conducting meetings with her team and representatives from her early-years center.

In the coming months, she will continue focusing on her recovery but is anticipated to resume a light schedule of public engagements for the rest of the year.

She is also projected to attend the annual Remembrance Day service at the Cenotaph in London in November, honoring those who have served in war.

