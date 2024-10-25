Kate Bush expresses significant interest in producing a fresh musical collection.

In an uncommon chat that got broadcasted on a Friday, the renowned British songstress spoke to BBC's "The Today Podcast: Bonus Episode" and stated she has numerous concepts for upcoming content.

Inquired about fresh songs, Bush disclosed: "At present, I haven't been, but I've been swamped with archival work over the past few years on various levels – revamping our website, compiling a lyric book – and I'm excited to dive into a new album once I complete this.

"There are numerous ideas floating around, and I'm eager to dive back into that creative realm – it's been a while."

Bush, 66, who skyrocketed to fame following the launch of her debut smash hit "Wuthering Heights" in 1978, hasn't released a studio album since 2011.

Still, the beloved artist managed to win the hearts of a younger demographic in 2022 after her 1985 hit "Running Up That Hill" regained popularity following its incorporation into the Netflix series "Stranger Things."

The unexpected popularity surge landed Bush in the Guinness Book of World Records, breaking three records.

The revelation came during an interview focused on the short film Bush had written and directed to aid the charity War Child, which aids children impacted by conflict.

The four-minute black and white movie, named "Little Shrew," is accompanied by a tune called "Snowflake," which Bush initially penned for her son.

"This project has consumed much of my time this year, so as soon as this is wrapped up, I'll be prepared to embark on new horizons," she said.

Although Bush kept most information under wraps, she hinted that any future release would likely differ from her past work.

"It has to be different, right? I believe that my albums are all unique from each other."

Bush was also asked about David Gilmour's recent interview with The Guardian, wherein he mentioned persuading her to perform live again.

Gilmour mentioned: "Kate Bush is the sole individual capable of bringing Kate Bush back on stage. I believe the shows she conducted in 2014 at the Hammersmith Apollo were among the best I've ever witnessed. We attended numerous times. I've actually attempted convincing her recently, although gently."

Laughing it off, Bush replied: "I'm not there yet." She admitted that she enjoyed the mentioned shows but that the entire team was "entirely drained by the time we reached the actual first night."

