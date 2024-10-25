Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
SocietyNewsentertainment

Kate Bush expresses significant interest in producing a fresh musical collection.

Kate Bush expresses eagerness to commence work on a new album, a announcement that is sure to ignite significant enthusiasm among her multitude of devoted followers.

 and  John Stellmacher
2 min read
Veteran musician Kate Bush, captured performing in London during 2014, expresses her eagerness to...
Veteran musician Kate Bush, captured performing in London during 2014, expresses her eagerness to commence composing fresh tunes soon.

Kate Bush expresses significant interest in producing a fresh musical collection.

In an uncommon chat that got broadcasted on a Friday, the renowned British songstress spoke to BBC's "The Today Podcast: Bonus Episode" and stated she has numerous concepts for upcoming content.

Inquired about fresh songs, Bush disclosed: "At present, I haven't been, but I've been swamped with archival work over the past few years on various levels – revamping our website, compiling a lyric book – and I'm excited to dive into a new album once I complete this.

"There are numerous ideas floating around, and I'm eager to dive back into that creative realm – it's been a while."

Bush, 66, who skyrocketed to fame following the launch of her debut smash hit "Wuthering Heights" in 1978, hasn't released a studio album since 2011.

Still, the beloved artist managed to win the hearts of a younger demographic in 2022 after her 1985 hit "Running Up That Hill" regained popularity following its incorporation into the Netflix series "Stranger Things."

The unexpected popularity surge landed Bush in the Guinness Book of World Records, breaking three records.

The revelation came during an interview focused on the short film Bush had written and directed to aid the charity War Child, which aids children impacted by conflict.

The four-minute black and white movie, named "Little Shrew," is accompanied by a tune called "Snowflake," which Bush initially penned for her son.

"This project has consumed much of my time this year, so as soon as this is wrapped up, I'll be prepared to embark on new horizons," she said.

Although Bush kept most information under wraps, she hinted that any future release would likely differ from her past work.

"It has to be different, right? I believe that my albums are all unique from each other."

Bush was also asked about David Gilmour's recent interview with The Guardian, wherein he mentioned persuading her to perform live again.

Gilmour mentioned: "Kate Bush is the sole individual capable of bringing Kate Bush back on stage. I believe the shows she conducted in 2014 at the Hammersmith Apollo were among the best I've ever witnessed. We attended numerous times. I've actually attempted convincing her recently, although gently."

Laughing it off, Bush replied: "I'm not there yet." She admitted that she enjoyed the mentioned shows but that the entire team was "entirely drained by the time we reached the actual first night."

Bush shared her enthusiasm for returning to songwriting, mentioning a plethora of ideas she has for new content in the realm of entertainment. With her recent success from the "Stranger Things" resurgence of her hit "Running Up That Hill," fans are eagerly anticipating her potential future releases, which Bush hinted might deviate from her previous work.

Despite Gilmour's persuasive attempts to convince her to perform live again, Bush expressed that she isn't ready yet, adding that the 2014 shows at the Hammersmith Apollo left the entire team drained.

Read also:

Comments

Related

An Enticing Program Engaging Both Intellect and Senses
Society

An Enticing Program Engaging Both Intellect and Senses

An Enticing Program Engaging Both Intellect and Senses Mexican filmmaker and multiple Oscar winner Alfonso Cuarón, following his stint with Netflix, has dipped his toes into another streaming platform with "Disclaimer," now streaming on Apple TV+. With this miniseries, the "Roma" director delivers a mesmerizing spectacle

 and  John Stellmacher
Members Public

Latest

An individual collects an "I've Voted" label following the submission of an early ballot at the...
Politics

A judicial official in the federal realm temporarily halts Virginia's pre-election action targeted at potentially non-citizen voters from its voter registration list.

A judge from the federal court inhibited a Virginian initiative on Friday, which eliminated voters from the state's database due to potential non-citizen status hints. The judge mandated the reinstatement of around 1,600 registrants who had previously been expunged under this procedure.

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public