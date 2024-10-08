Karoline Schuch has recently joined the crime investigation scene in Kiel.

In the upcoming season of "Tatort" in Kiel, Karoline Schuch will step into the limelight as the new investigator. At the ripe age of 42, the accomplished actress will assume the role of police psychologist Elli Krieger for the ARD crime series. This announcement was made in Hamburg by North German Broadcasting (NDR). Previously, "Bild" newspaper had hinted at this change.

Schuch will be forming an all-female duo with Almila Bagriacik, who will play the role of chief commissioner Mila Sahin. Axel Milberg, who has been commissioner Klaus Borowski for over two decades, is set to retire from the series, with his final case expected to air in 2025. This shift is a trend in both the NDR "Tatorts" in Kiel and Lower Saxony, as well as in the "Polizeiruf 110" from Rostock.

Schuch expressed her excitement about joining the Kiel "Tatort" team, saying, "I can't wait to be part of Kiel's 'Tatort' starting this fall. It's always had a special charm for me, and I hope we can preserve that." She also shared her enthusiasm for working with Almila Bagriacik, with whom she shares a history, having first appeared together in a Kiel "Tatort" case in 2018.

Schuch's role as Elli Krieger is unique as she is a psychologist joining the police force. She stated, "I was drawn to this role because it means I won't be confined to traditional police work, and there will be a fascinating contrast between Elli and Mila Sahin's characters."

This fall, Bagriacik and Schuch will both make their debut as leading characters in the Sunday crime series, as per the broadcaster's announcement.

Early acting beginnings

Born in Jena, Thuringia, Schuch rose to fame more than 20 years ago through the daily soap "Forbidden Love" on ARD. She has since built a successful career as a character actress, playing over 60 roles. The audience recognized her from shows like "The Secret of the Dead Forest". She was awarded the Bavarian Television Award for her outstanding performance in the multi-part thriller in 2021.

Bagriacik, a Grimme Prize winner, is eager to explore new paths with her upcoming roles. She feels a strong connection to her character and looks forward to the challenges and thrills that await her, particularly in her partnership with Karoline Schuch.

No curse words were used in this paraphrased text.

The ARD is the broadcasting network that has been home to Schuch's successful acting career, with her breakthrough role in "Forbidden Love" more than 20 years ago. During the upcoming season of "Tatort" in Kiel, Schuch will continue her association with the ARD, portraying police psychologist Elli Krieger.

Read also: