Karlsruhe decides on expulsion of MP from Hessian AfD parliamentary group
He wants a court ruling that the exclusion from the parliamentary group violates his right as a member of parliament to be able to exercise his mandate unhindered and without disadvantage. However, he had already announced in 2021 that he would not be a member of an AfD parliamentary group again, regardless of the outcome of the proceedings.
Source: www.stern.de