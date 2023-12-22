Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
Hot-TopicsNewsfederal constitutional courtfromExclusionsecondedafdafd factionkarlsruheaboutHessiandecides

Karlsruhe decides on expulsion of MP from Hessian AfD parliamentary group

The Federal Constitutional Court will publish its decision on Friday (09:30) in Karlsruhe on the expulsion of a Hessian AfD MP from the state parliamentary group. In October 2020, the parliamentary group had expelled Rolf Kahnt, the senior president of the state parliament, for "uncollegial"...

 and  Lauren Adams
1 min read
Hessian State Parliament.aussiedlerbote.de
Hessian State Parliament.aussiedlerbote.de

Karlsruhe decides on expulsion of MP from Hessian AfD parliamentary group

He wants a court ruling that the exclusion from the parliamentary group violates his right as a member of parliament to be able to exercise his mandate unhindered and without disadvantage. However, he had already announced in 2021 that he would not be a member of an AfD parliamentary group again, regardless of the outcome of the proceedings.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Improvised memorial in Prague.aussiedlerbote.de
Hot-Topics

Search for motives for gun attack in Prague continues

In the Czech Republic, the authorities are still searching for the motives of the attacker after the gun attack at Prague's Charles University that left 14 people dead. The authorities confirmed on Friday that the 24-year-old gunman had committed suicide after the attack. While investigators...

 and  Ksenia Johnson
Members Public
Selenskyj with Poland's new Foreign Minister Sikorski.aussiedlerbote.de
Hot-Topics

New Foreign Minister Sikorski: Poland stands by Ukraine

During his inaugural visit to Ukraine, the new Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski assured Kiev of his country's support in the war against Russia and called on Western countries to make further efforts. "In this huge battle, Mr. Minister, Poland is on your side," Sikorski told his...

 and  Hanna Hofmann
Members Public

Latest