Kardashian and Barker show off their son for the first time

Kourtney Kardashian and husband Barker's first son was born on November 1. The proud parents are now sharing photos of Rocky Thirteen on Instagram for the first time. The number thirteen in the little one's name apparently has a very special meaning.

US reality star Kourtney Kardashian and her husband, Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker, have unveiled their son, who was born in November, on Instagram. The couple published five photos for the first time, but without showing the baby's face. Son Rocky and his parents are wearing black clothing. One photo shows Kardashian breastfeeding, while Barker kisses the baby in another. The post was captioned with the name "Rocky" and a black heart emoji.

The child named Rocky Thirteen Barker was born on November 1 in a hospital in Los Angeles, as reported by the magazine "People" with reference to the birth certificate. The name "Thirteen" apparently has a special meaning. According to the magazine, Rocky is the Kardashian family's thirteenth grandchild.

Back in September, Kardashian had worried her fans with the news that her unborn son had had to be saved by emergency surgery. At the time, the 44-year-old wrote on Instagram: "I will forever be grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby's life."

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot in 2022. It is the entrepreneur and drummer's first child together. They each have three other children from previous relationships.

Source: www.ntv.de