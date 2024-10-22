Karasek criticizes Guterres' gesture towards Putin as utterly disappointing or lackluster.

14:54 Brazilian and Cuban Leaders Ditch BRICS SummitThe leaders of Brazil and Cuba have decided to step away from the ongoing BRICS Summit hosted in Kazan, Russia. As per "Kyiv Independent", referring to information from Russian state media, both leaders are reportedly unable to attend due to some unforeseen circumstances. Yuri Ushakov, an advisor to the Kremlin, mentioned that former Brazilian President Lula suffered a minor brain hemorrhage after falling at his home over the weekend and will thus join the summit via video call. On the other hand, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel is said to be struggling with "severe energy problems" as a result of Cuba's power supply almost completely collapsing in recent days, worsened by damage caused by Hurricane "Oscar".

14:22 Weber: BRICS's Anti-West Agenda Not Looking PromisingRussian President Putin is aiming to steer the BRICS group away from the West, but security analyst Joachim Weber explains why it's unlikely to transform into a cohesive, unified bloc. However, the presence of a NATO member at the summit being held in Russia is causing some confusion.

13:57 Xi and Modi Touch Down in Kazan for BRICS SummitChinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have touched down in Kazan, Russia, for the BRICS Group summit, which Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to leverage to alleviate his isolation caused by the Ukraine war. The summit is set to welcome around two dozen heads of state, including Iranian President Massoud Peseschkian and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as well as UN Secretary-General António Guterres. Putin plans on holding bilateral meetings with several of them during the summit's sidelines.

13:41 European Parliament Greenlights €35 Billion Ukraine Aid PackageThe European Parliament has provided its approval for a €35 billion aid package for Ukraine in the face of the ongoing Russian invasion. The move was backed by a majority of 518 votes in favor, 56 against, and 61 abstentions. The funds will be dispensed to address Ukraine's most urgent financial needs next year, with Russia being held accountable for the harm it has inflicted. The loan will not require repayment by Ukraine; instead, it will be funded by the proceeds of frozen Russian assets, which total approximately €210 billion under EU sanctions, generating estimated annual interest earnings of up to €3 billion.

13:20 European Court of Human Rights Decries Russian Human Rights ViolationsThe European Court of Human Rights has rebuked Russia for its "foreign agent" law, arguing that it is discriminatory and incompatible with freedom of expression, as stated in a ruling issued by the Strasbourg court. The law does not serve to safeguard national security but rather functions as an intimidation tool and punishment mechanism. Over 100 NGOs, including the prohibited Memorial organization, brought the case against Russia.

13:01 Schulze: Putin Seeks to Construct "Anti-Western Alliance"Development Minister Svenja Schulze contends that Russian President Vladimir Putin is aiming to position the BRICS group as an "anti-Western" alliance before the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia. In response, Schulze advocates for offering neutral member states, such as Brazil, India, and South Africa, "more appealing opportunities for fair cooperation," such as increased collaboration in infrastructure projects in Asia, Africa, and Latin America. Schulze also indicates that the conventional bloc mentality that Putin is striving to portray as the leader of an anti-Western group in Kazan is outdated in today's multifaceted world.

12:27 Russia Reveals Capture of Another VillageRussian troops have obtained control of the village of Novosadove in eastern Ukraine, according to the Russian Defense Ministry, announced by the state-run TASS news agency. Located in the Donetsk region, the village serves as part of the industrial Donbass, which is largely under Russian control together with Luhansk, despite not being fully annexed. Russian troops have been gradually advancing for months and are regularly declaring the capture of destroyed villages.

12:10 Munz: Allegations of North Korean Soldiers Fighting for Russia UnprovenRumors swirl about the possible presence of North Korean soldiers fighting alongside Russian forces. ntv correspondent Rainer Munz explains that these claims have not been conclusively proven and discusses Moscow's potential motivations if the accusations are indeed true, as well as potential counter-services.

11:46 Ukraine Repels Over 50 Russian Drone AttacksUkraine's air defense claims to have successfully intercepted 42 out of a total of 60 Russian drones during the night, targeting areas primarily in central, southern, and eastern Ukraine.

11:20 Outage in the Power Plant City of EnerhodarEnerhodar, the city housing the power plant, has experienced a power outage, as reported by Russian sources. The city, located near the south Ukrainian nuclear power plant of Zaporizhzhia, has been taken over by Russian troops since March 2022. The attacks on the air defense caused a fatal casualty, as mentioned by the Russian-appointed governor of the occupied Zaporizhzhia region, Yetvgeny Balitsky, on Telegram. The nearby Zaporizhzhia NPP, which has been under Russian control since the aforementioned date, experienced interruptions in power supply due to persistent artillery attacks, interfering with the crucial cooling requirements.

10:50 South Korea Contemplates Arms Exports to Ukraine In response to escalating military ties between North Korea and Russia, South Korea is considering providing direct weapon supplies to Ukraine. Various military, economic, and diplomatic measures are being prepped to tackle different scenarios of military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, as per the presidential office in Seoul. This includes the potential delivery of lethal weapons to Ukraine if tensions intensify. "Should defensive purposes necessitate weaped provision, it would be considered as part of our progressive strategy, and if the situation escalates, we might even explore offensive usage," a spokesperson from the presidential office stated. To date, South Korea has only shipped non-lethal equipment to Ukraine, such as mine-clearing tools.

10:20 Russian Diplomat Predicts 'End of Ukraine' Moscow's ambassador to London, Andrei Kelin, accuses Britain of engaging in a "proxy war" against Russia. He further predicts the 'demise' of Ukraine in an interview with the BBC, as Russian forces continue to progress. Ukrainian resistance is dwindling, and Russian troops are gaining ground daily, Kelin revealed. "The conclusion of this phase would signify the end of Ukraine," he said. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in a desperate situation, and the country is in a dire predicament. Currently, Russia has control over approximately 18% of Ukraine. In the interview, Kelin also denied Russian involvement in the Novichok poisonings in Salisbury in 2018, which resulted in a British woman's death.

09:52 ISW Condemns Executions of Prisoners and Chemical Weapons Use: Russia Systemsatically Commits War Crimes The Russian forces persist in committing war crimes systematically, including the continued execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war and the use of chemical weapons, according to the Institute for the Study of War. This is not limited to the killing of two Ukrainian prisoners of war bound together on October 18 (see entry at 06:48). As per ISW's assessment, Russian forces have been regularly killing Ukrainian prisoners of war, violating the Geneva Convention on prisoners of war. The institute cites, among other sources, a Russian military blogger's post from October 20, where he published a video and claimed that Russian forces were using chloropicrin – a pesticide and lung-damaging agent – against Ukrainian forces. The U.S. Department of State reported in May of this year that Russian forces were using chloropicrin and irritants, breaching the Chemical Weapons Convention, which Russia is a signatory to.

09:26 North Korea Dismisses 'Baseless Allegations' Regarding Ukrainian Deployment North Korea dismisses rumors that it is sending its soldiers to Russia for deployment in Ukraine as "unfounded rumors." The accusations brought forth by South Korea aim to "tarnish the reputation of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and undermine the legitimate and friendly relations between two sovereign states," a North Korean representative said during a United Nations General Assembly committee meeting in New York.

09:00 Putin Invites to Summit: Friendship Ends at Business Putin invites to the grand summit in the Russian city of Kazan. More than just the BRICS countries participating highlights Russia, China, and others' influence, according to ntv correspondent Rainer Munz. However, the alliance deviates considerably from its Western counterpart in one crucial aspect.

08:48 German Education Minister Meets in Kyiv A change of pace for the embattled German Education Minister: Bettina Stark-Watzinger travels to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv for talks. With this visit, the Minister aims to reiterate Germany's commitment to Ukraine's solidarity, as announced earlier. During her trip, she will sign a new bilateral agreement on scientific and technological cooperation with her Ukrainian counterpart, Oxen Lissowyj, renewing an older agreement from Soviet times. Accompanied by a high-level delegation of scientists, the Minister aims to strengthen Ukraine's innovative power. This is the Minister's second visit to Kyiv since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

08:16 Chemical Plant in Russian Tambov Goes Up in Flames Russian authorities claim a Ukrainian drone strike is responsible for an explosion at a chemical plant in the Tambov region. A brief fire ensued, as per the Tambov Oblast's governor, Maxim Jegorov, reporting on Telegram. "Preliminary information suggests no casualties," he shared. The Tambov Oblast is situated approximately 400 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, with its capital Tambov situated half-way between Moscow and Volgograd.

07:18 Child and Two Adults Killed in Sumy due to Russian Drone AttackA tragic incident unfolds in Sumy, an eastern Ukrainian border region, as reported by Governor Ihor Kaltschenko via Telegram. A drone attack initiated by Russia claims the lives of three innocent individuals, including a child, as a residential building is struck during the night.

06:48 Donetsk Prosecutor's Office: Russian Soldiers Responsible for Ukrainian POWs' DeathsThe brutal actions of Russian soldiers are under scrutiny again, as per the Donetsk Prosecutor's Office. In a horrific incident near Selydove in the Donetsk region, two Ukrainian prisoners of war were senselessly killed by Russian forces. The captives, allegedly unarmed and assaulted during an attack on Ukrainian positions, were forced down on the ground and fatally shot at close range. This incident, a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions, could potentially constitute a severe war crime. Ukrainian authorities have reportedly initiated a criminal investigation under martial law, while the matter has also been brought to the attention of the UN and the Red Cross by Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.

06:19 Harris Warns of Ukraine's Potential Fall to Russia if Trump WinsUS Democratic presidential candidate, Kamala Harris, voices her concerns about her Republican rival, Donald Trump. Citing his vulnerability to manipulation by dictators and autocrats, Harris speculates that, should Trump emerge victorious in the November election, Ukraine could potentially fall under Russia's control. She emphasizes the crucial role of bipartisan cooperation in supporting Ukraine and believes it will persist. However, she remains worried about Donald Trump's close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

05:50 Russian Distilleries Suffers Damage from Ukrainian Drone StrikesReports suggest that Ukrainian drone strikes have resulted in damage to two distilleries in Tula, a Russian region situated south of Moscow. Governor Dmitri Miliajew, confirming the incident, highlighted that initially, no casualties have been reported. Rescue services have been promptly dispatched to the scenes, and the situation is stabilizing as investigations continue. The concrete extent of the damage to the distilleries in Efremov and Luchki remains unclear. Simultaneously, Ukrainian drone strikes have also caused damage to a heating plant and a building in the Bryansk region, sharing a border with Ukraine. Russian air defense units have supposedly intercepted and shot down at least six Ukrainian drones over the area.

05:01 Poland Aims to Access the Secret Annexes of Zelensky's Victory PlanPolish Deputy Foreign Minister, Wladyslaw Bartoszewski, has expressed his country's intention to inspect the secret annexes of the victory plan outlined by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The Polish news agency, PAP, disclosed this information. It has been mentioned during the presentation that the complete text will not be publicized, and only select allies deemed essential for its implementation will have restricted access to these confidential sections. Bartoszewski reflects that Poland has yet to receive detailed information regarding this plan.

04:06 UK Offers Ukraine a Major Loan for Military PurposesAs announced by the UK's Defense Minister, John Healey, Ukraine is set to receive financial aid amounting to 2.26 billion pounds (equivalent to 4.41 billion dollars). This substantial loan will be allocated explicitly for military purposes and could potentially contribute to the development of drones with extended ranges. When questioned about the possibility of Ukraine utilizing the financial assistance for procuring British Storm-Shadow missiles for strikes against Russian territory, Healey stated, "Ukraine is actively exploring the possibility of enhancing their drone capabilities. They will collaborate with us to decide how best to utilize the funds and identify their critical needs promptly."

02:47 US Identifies North Korean Soldiers in Ukraine War as a ThreatThe US has issued a warning regarding reports of North Korean soldiers being deployed in Ukraine by Russia, characterizing the scenario as dangerous. US Ambassador to the UN, Robert Wood, highlighted the potential escalation of military ties between North Korea and Russia, should these allegations be substantiated. He further emphasized that the US is in close contact with its allies and partners, aiming to analyze the broader implications of such a situation.

01:47 Julia Navalnaya Launches Husband's Autobiography "Patriot"Julia Navalnaya, widow of the popular Russian opposition figure, Alexei Navalny, unveils her late husband's autobiography, "Patriot," today. The book, translated into 20 languages, including Russian and German, will be available worldwide, except in Russia. The 500-page narrative, filled with photographs and significant political engagements, serves as an enduring testament to Navalny's unwavering courage in challenging the Kremlin leader, Vladimir Putin, and his vision for a brighter future for Russia. The book was completed by Julia, following her husband's untimely demise.

00:46 Zelensky Encourages Soldiers in Kursk to Maintain StanceUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has encouraged his troops stationed in the seized stronghold within the Russian region of Kursk, despite rumors suggesting Russian forces are forcing them back. "We're maintaining our position, and I salute each soldier for their valor," Zelensky expressed during his nightly address. He conversed with Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and Chief of the General Staff Anatoly Barhylevyych regarding the situation. "We mustn't overlook that the Kursk operation serves a strategic objective. The war should revert to the land it originated from. This occurs when a buffer zone is established on the aggressor's territory," Zelensky stated.

23:36 Guterres to Have a Talk with PutinUN Secretary-General António Guterres will engage with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his first visit to Russia following the commencement of the Russian armed intervention in Ukraine, as per the Kremlin's announcement. The discussion will transpire on Thursday, during the BRICS summit in Kazan, southwestern Russia. The Kremlin revealed that the conversation between Guterres and Putin will cover "UN activities" and "current global issues," such as "the Middle East crises and the situation in Ukraine."

22:24 Zelensky: USA to Back Ukraine's Drone ManufacturingUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky disclosed that the USA is planning to offer financial aid amounting to $800 million to support the creation of Ukrainian drones. "Ukraine reflects gratitude for this assistance. We must ensure that Ukraine, despite all political challenges in the world, can consistently safeguard its sovereignty," Zelensky shared in his nightly address.

21:51 Report: South Korea Might Deploy Intelligence Agents to UkraineSouth Korean media outlets propose that Seoul is pondering the dispatch of intelligence agents to Ukraine following allegations of North Korea's presence in Russia. According to a report sourced from intelligence insiders, the administration and the armed forces are examining the prospect of sending an appropriate number of personnel to Ukraine, comprising intelligence agents and experts in enemy strategies. South Korean agents could then interrogate or offer translation services to North Korean soldiers if they fall into Ukrainian hands, as per the report. Furthermore, they would supply Kiew with information on North Korea's military strategies.

