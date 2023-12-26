On Instagram - Kanye West: "I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community"

Kanye West has publicly asked for forgiveness after repeated anti-Semitic slurs. "I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintentional outburst of anger caused by my words or actions," the rapper and entrepreneur wrote in Hebrew on the Instagram platform on Tuesday night. It was not his intention to hurt or degrade people and he regrets any pain he caused.

Kanye West has repeatedly attracted attention for anti-Semitic slurs

"I am committed to starting with myself and learning lessons from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future," the 46-year-old continued. West, who also claims to be struggling with severe mental health problems, has repeatedly attracted attention for his hatred of Jews in recent years.

A year ago, the Wiesenthal Center, which is dedicated to the fight against hatred of Jews, even ranked these statements at the top of the ten worst anti-Semitic incidents of 2022. West, who now calls himself Ye, had "used hatred, fanaticism and ignorance as weapons", the Simon Wiesenthal Center in Los Angeles said at the time.

In the meantime, West's Instagram and Twitter (now X) accounts had been blocked because he repeatedly spread openly anti-Semitic messages and Nazi propaganda.

West was also often shocking offline: at Paris Fashion Week, for example, he wore a T-shirt with the slogan "White Lives Matter". The Anti-Defamation League organization classified the phrase as a racist reaction to the "Black Lives Matter" movement. At the end of October 2022, sporting goods manufacturer Adidas terminated the collaboration and ceased production of the "Yeezy" brand.

Read at stern Plus: Twitter and Instagram have deleted Kanye West's accounts. Long-time friends accuse him of anti-Semitism. Now he has publicly declared his support for Hitler and denied the Holocaust. Who is this completely lost person who was once the greatest rap musician of our time?

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de