Kanye West allegedly parts ways with his wife, stripper Bianca Censori.

It seems like there's talk going around that Kanye West and his spouse, Bianca Censori, have decided to part ways after merely two years of marriage. Insiders close to the rapper suggest that he's feeling burned out by their relationship and is eager for a change, potentially relocating to Japan to start anew.

According to sources spilled to TMZ, both Kanye and Bianca have informed their close circle that they've ended their union around a few weeks ago. Bianca is currently in Australia, spending time with her family.

The grounds leading to their alleged split, after approximately 1.5 years of marriage, remain undisclosed. However, the ex-husband of Kim Kardashian and father of their four kids is reportedly contemplating a new chapter in his life in Tokyo - one devoid of Bianca. The musician was spotted solo in Tokyo last October, having dinner at a Jamaican restaurant.

The last apparent sighting of Kanye West and Bianca Censori together was on September 20, shopping in Tokyo. TMZ adds that Kanye's spokesperson has yet to comment on these rumors.

Marriage in December 2022

Previously, Bianca Censori made headlines due to her scandalous near-naked public appearances. Kanye West, who also dabbles in fashion design, is said to be the mastermind behind her provocative, often explicit outfits. This supposedly incensed Bianca's father, Elia "Leo" Censori, who wonders how Kanye would react if his daughters North and Chicago were seen in public in similar revealing attire, encouraged by their husbands.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori stirred up a fuss when they secretly exchanged vows in Palo Alto, California on December 20, 2022, even before their relationship with Kanye's employee had become public knowledge.

