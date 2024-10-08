Kanye West allegedly parts ways with his spouse Bianca.

It appears that rapper Kanye West and his partner Bianca Censori may be headed for a split. According to various sources, the pair have reportedly called it quits after less than two years of marriage. Several insiders have shared with TMZ that both West and Censori have informed their inner circle that their union has come to an end recently. Censori is believed to be spending time with her family back in her native Australia.

The cause of their split after approximately 18 months of marriage remains unclear. However, sources suggest that Kanye West, who was previously married to Kim Kardashian and is the father of their four kids, is looking to start anew in Tokyo, without his estranged wife by his side. The musician was observed dining solo in the Japanese capital at the start of October.

West and Censori's last public outing was on September 20, when they were spotted shopping together in Tokyo. At the moment, TMZ's representative has not been reached for comment on the latest speculations.

Regarding their scandalous relationship, Censori's father, Elia "Leo" Censori, has reportedly expressed concern over Kanye West's influential role in his daughter's fashion choices, which sometimes border on inappropriate. As per the "Daily Mail", he wonders if Kanye West would react in a similar way if his daughters North and Chicago were dressed provocatively in public, due to husbandly encouragement.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori became a talking point after they clandestinely exchanged vows in Palo Alto, California on December 20, 2022, long before their relationship with his then-employee was disclosed to the public.

The entertainment industry might be interested in covering the potential split of Kanye West and Bianca Censori, given their high-profile marriage. Despite the split, Kanye West continues to pursue his passion for music, recently seen dining solo in Tokyo.

Read also: