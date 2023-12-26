People - Kanye: I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community

Kanye West has publicly asked for forgiveness after repeated anti-Semitic slurs. "I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintentional outburst of anger caused by my words or my actions," the rapper and entrepreneur wrote in Hebrew on the Instagram platform last night.

It had not been his intention to hurt or degrade people and he regretted any pain he had caused.

"I am committed to starting with myself and learning lessons from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future," the 46-year-old continued.

West, who also claims to be struggling with severe mental health problems, has repeatedly attracted attention for his hatred of Jews in recent years. A year ago, the Wiesenthal Center, which is dedicated to the fight against hatred of Jews, even ranked these statements at the top of the ten worst anti-Semitic incidents of 2022. West, who now calls himself Ye, had "used hatred, fanaticism and ignorance as weapons", the Simon Wiesenthal Center in Los Angeles said at the time.

Openly anti-Semitic time and again

In the meantime, West's Instagram and Twitter (now X) accounts had been blocked because he repeatedly spread openly anti-Semitic messages and Nazi propaganda.

West was also often shocking offline: at Paris Fashion Week, for example, he wore a T-shirt with the slogan "White Lives Matter". The Anti-Defamation League organization classified the phrase as a racist reaction to the "Black Lives Matter" movement. At the end of October 2022, the sporting goods manufacturer Adidas terminated the collaboration and ceased production of the "Yeezy" brand.

Source: www.stern.de