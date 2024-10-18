Kansas City Chiefs team owner Clark Hunt displays indifference towards Harrison Butker's political action committee (PAC).

Harrison unveiled UPRIGHT ACTION COMMITTEE (PAC) during the Chiefs' mid-season break, mentioning on its site its mission to "revive the traditional virtues that shaped this nation's glory" and "rally Christian followers nationwide to safeguard these values" during the upcoming election.

The PAC's website, which Harrison showcased on social media, showcases his image prominently and appeals for donations.

Addressing reporters earlier this week before the Chiefs' clash against the San Francisco 49ers, a rematch of last year's Super Bowl, Harrison expressed his approval of "players utilizing their influence for change."

He further clarified, "Obviously, we have individuals holding unique political perspectives and viewpoints on divisive issues. Consequently, I am not remotely distressed when our players utilize their platform to champion their ideals."

Earlier in the year, Harrison faced backlash for a provocative address at Benedictine College, a small Catholic institution in Kansas.

During the speech, the three-time Super Bowl champion made remarks that critics deemed homophobic and sexist, labeling "Pride Month" a "deadly sin" and asserting that a woman's domestic accomplishments are more significant than any academic or professional achievements, among other statements.

The NFL issued a statement distancing itself from the comments, but Harrison defended his stance in a subsequent speech in Nashville, expressing how "traditional Catholic values are detested by numerous individuals."

Harrison also received backing from his Chiefs teammates. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes categorized Harrison as a "great individual," despite "not aligning with" the contents of the speech, while tight end Travis Kelce expressed admiration for Harrison as a teammate while disagreeing with "almost all" of his viewpoints.

In a social media post announcing the formation of UPRIGHT ACTION COMMITTEE, Harrison also endorsed Republican Senator Josh Hawley ahead of the election, describing him as an individual who prioritizes his Christian faith in all his pursuits.

In August, Harrison reportedly consented to a fresh four-year contract agreement with the Chiefs, worth $25.6 million with over $17 million in guaranteed money, placing him as the highest-paid kicker in the NFL.

He's featured in all five of the Chiefs' matches this season, converting 12 of his 14 field goal attempts as the team maintains its undefeated streak.

