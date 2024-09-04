- Kangaroo Found in Hall, Retrieved by Rightful Owner

A jumphing wallaby that recently broke free from Halle has made its way back to its keeper. This is according to Christoph von Wodtke, the proprietor of the alpaca sanctuary "Alpakazeit" in Halle, who confirmed the animal's safety and return. Previously, the regional broadcaster "Mitteldeutscher Rundfunk" had reported this development.

The disappearance of the wallaby called "Mr. Goethe" was noticed early on Monday morning, von Wodtke shared. "The fuzz had paid us a visit. I'm not entirely sure how Mr. Goethe managed to make a break for it, but the enclosure was supposed to be impregnable," he stated. He took to social media, issuing a plea for people to contact him if they spotted the marsupial.

Found on business premises

"We received a pivotal tip-off around 10 PM yesterday," von Wodtke said. "Mr. Goethe" was discovered on a particular business' property. He managed to capture it and transport it back to "Mr. Schiller", the farm's second wallaby, according to his words. Besides alpacas and wallabies, the farm is home to camels, skunks, and porcupines.

The wallaby was spotted by a transit driver around 5 AM Tuesday morning and reported to the authorities, as they reported themselves. Officers were sent to Delitzscher Strasse in the city's eastern district to retrieve it, but initially, their efforts proved fruitless. According to their statements, the police ceased their search for the animal, as the owner preferred to conduct his own.

Another wallaby had gone missing in Lower Saxony a month prior. The animal had escaped at the end of July and was eventually caught in August mid-month in the Stade district by local police, assisted by a vet, in a fenced orchard. The wallaby's origins were initially unclear. It was subsequently taken to Serengeti Park in Hodenhagen (district of Heidekreis).

