- Kangaroo Found in Hall, Retrieved by its Owner

A rogue kangaroo in Halle is back with its keeper. The keeper, Christoph von Wodtke, of the alpaca farm "Alpakazeit" in Halle, verified this information. Previously, this news was shared by the "Mitteldeutscher Rundfunk."

The animal was spotted by a transit driver at roughly 5:00 AM on Tuesday. They reported the sighting to the authorities, as reported by the authorities themselves. A team was dispatched to Delitzscher Straße in the city's eastern sector to capture it, but initially, their efforts yielded no results. The police, as per their own account, ceased their search following the owner's request to conduct the search himself.

Last month, a kangaroo on the loose was causing a stir in Lower Saxony. The animal had managed to break free at the end of July and was finally caught mid-August in the Stade district by police officers, with the assistance of a vet, in a fenced-off orchard. The animal, standing up to 60 centimeters tall at the shoulder, had initially remained a mystery in terms of its origins. It was then transported to the Serengeti Park in Hodenhagen, located in the Heidekreis district.

