Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNews2. christmas daytottenham hotspurtsg 1899 hoffenheimsoccer leaguesoccerlower saxonywinter breakbavarialeverkusenvfl wolfsburghuntbayer 04 leverkusenbundesliganew yearchristmaschildrenwolfsburgfc bayern munichharry kanewomangermanyenglandfc bayern

Kane looking forward to winter break and Leverkusen chase

Christmas, New Year, January: In England, Harry Kane always played through the winter. As FC Bayern's goalscorer, he is now having a completely new experience.

 and  Wendy Allen
1 min read
Munich's Harry Kane celebrates after his goal for 0:2. photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Munich's Harry Kane celebrates after his goal for 0:2. photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Bundesliga - Kane looking forward to winter break and Leverkusen chase

FC Bayern star striker Harry Kane is looking forward to the first winter break of his career. "I can hardly wait," said the 30-year-old Englishman late on Wednesday evening after the 2:1 (2:1) win at VfL Wolfsburg.

At his former club Tottenham Hotspur, the England captain was used to playing through the Christmas Day and New Year period. In the Bundesliga, however, the season does not resume until January 12 with a home match against 1899 Hoffenheim.

"It's been a tough four months here without the family, without the children, without my wife. Now I've got ten days off and it's just about enjoying the time and the family," said Kane, adding with a laugh: "I'll send my colleagues in England a photo of me on the beach when they're playing."

Kane scored 21 goals in just 15 games in his first six months in the Bundesliga. Despite this, defending champions FC Bayern go into the winter break four points behind league leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

"We had a very good start to the season. We've only lost one game. But Bayer Leverkusen are pushing us," said Kane. "They have a strong team, they play really good soccer, they have a great coach. We have no influence on their games. We can't influence what they do. But we can put pressure on them. We still have a catch-up game in January and we'll play them again."

The Bayern star has high hopes for the new year. "We have to keep trying to get better. We still have a lot more in the tank," said Kane. "Bundesliga, Champions League - and then the European Championship here in Germany: we've got a big year ahead of us."

Match data FC Bayern Munich homepage VfL Wolfsburg homepage Team comparison

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

The neon sign "Accident" on the roof of a police car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Fatal accident with stolen motorcycle

A 42-year-old man had a fatal accident in Gera on a stolen motorcycle. According to initial findings, the man drove straight over the traffic circle on the B92 in Gera-Liebschwitz on Wednesday evening and crashed as a result. As the police reported on Thursday, the motorcycle had previously...

 and  John Stellmacher
Members Public
A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Python and fish die after breaking into gazebo

A burglary in a garden shed in Cottbus has cost the life of a king python and several fish. The unknown perpetrators probably destroyed an aquarium with fish during the break-in on Wednesday night, the southern police department reported on Thursday. "The fish died, as did a king python kept in...

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public
Potatoes and other fruit and vegetables are on sale at a market stall on Rotkreuzplatz. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Above-average potato harvest in Brandenburg

The potato harvest in Brandenburg was significantly larger this year than in 2022. 351,300 tons of potatoes were harvested this year, according to the Berlin-Brandenburg State Statistical Office on Thursday. This is 57,900 tons more than in the previous year - despite a smaller area under...

 and  James Williams
Members Public

Latest

The neon sign "Accident" on the roof of a police car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Fatal accident with stolen motorcycle

A 42-year-old man had a fatal accident in Gera on a stolen motorcycle. According to initial findings, the man drove straight over the traffic circle on the B92 in Gera-Liebschwitz on Wednesday evening and crashed as a result. As the police reported on Thursday, the motorcycle had previously...

 and  John Stellmacher
Members Public
A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Python and fish die after breaking into gazebo

A burglary in a garden shed in Cottbus has cost the life of a king python and several fish. The unknown perpetrators probably destroyed an aquarium with fish during the break-in on Wednesday night, the southern police department reported on Thursday. "The fish died, as did a king python kept in...

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public
Potatoes and other fruit and vegetables are on sale at a market stall on Rotkreuzplatz. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Above-average potato harvest in Brandenburg

The potato harvest in Brandenburg was significantly larger this year than in 2022. 351,300 tons of potatoes were harvested this year, according to the Berlin-Brandenburg State Statistical Office on Thursday. This is 57,900 tons more than in the previous year - despite a smaller area under...

 and  James Williams
Members Public