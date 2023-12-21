Bundesliga - Kane looking forward to winter break and Leverkusen chase

FC Bayern star striker Harry Kane is looking forward to the first winter break of his career. "I can hardly wait," said the 30-year-old Englishman late on Wednesday evening after the 2:1 (2:1) win at VfL Wolfsburg.

At his former club Tottenham Hotspur, the England captain was used to playing through the Christmas Day and New Year period. In the Bundesliga, however, the season does not resume until January 12 with a home match against 1899 Hoffenheim.

"It's been a tough four months here without the family, without the children, without my wife. Now I've got ten days off and it's just about enjoying the time and the family," said Kane, adding with a laugh: "I'll send my colleagues in England a photo of me on the beach when they're playing."

Kane scored 21 goals in just 15 games in his first six months in the Bundesliga. Despite this, defending champions FC Bayern go into the winter break four points behind league leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

"We had a very good start to the season. We've only lost one game. But Bayer Leverkusen are pushing us," said Kane. "They have a strong team, they play really good soccer, they have a great coach. We have no influence on their games. We can't influence what they do. But we can put pressure on them. We still have a catch-up game in January and we'll play them again."

The Bayern star has high hopes for the new year. "We have to keep trying to get better. We still have a lot more in the tank," said Kane. "Bundesliga, Champions League - and then the European Championship here in Germany: we've got a big year ahead of us."

