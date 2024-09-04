- Kampl expresses RB Leipzig's title aspiration aspirations: achieving fluidity

Kevin Kampl, 33, a battle-hardened player from RB Leipzig, isn't about to proclaim victory in the Bundesliga title fight just yet. He's been there, done that, capturing titles like the DFB-Pokal. "We bagged the big match at Leverkusen, which gives us a massive lift. But now, it's game by game to develop a rhythm," the midfielder shared following a 3:1 win against Regionalliga side ZFC Meuselwitz in a friendly match.

He's not one to gaze too far into the distant future. "Just because we've won two games and moved forward in the cup, it doesn't mean we'll magically become champions. This season's a marathon, with the added Champions League fixtures," Kampl clarified. Injuries are always a concern, and Leipzig has "only a handful of weeks till winter, with games coming left and right."

In his view, the team needs to rediscover its mojo. "We need a ton of drive from every member, whether on the field or on the bench. We need to foster an energy that propels us forward, helps us establish a rhythm, so we can win every three days," he said. Their average age is 24.35, so performance fluctuations are natural. "Even the experienced players don't shine in every game. The key is, we stay united as a team," Kampl pointed out, concluding, "We need to enter games believing we can't lose, that we can concede a goal and come back. That's something you must work towards. Leverkusen worked hard to achieve it last season."

