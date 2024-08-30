- Kamala Harris learned about Biden's resignation during a breakfast of bacon and pancakes.

Apologies for the cliché, folks, but let's face it, this screams 'Murica. Newly crowned Presidential hopeful Kamala Harris shares her anecdote of receiving a call from Joe Biden during a typical American Sunday breakfast, filled with bacon and pancakes.

That specific Sunday, Harris was enjoying a family breakfast and conversing with her adorable nieces: "Auntie, can I have some extra bacon?" "Of course, I'll cook you some more," she replied, according to her CNN interview. The phone rang, and she answered, revealing it was none other than Biden.

Kamala Harris recalls Joe Biden

With a potentially game-changing decision looming only a few months before the Nov. 5 election, Biden made a statement over the phone that could've drastically altered the presidential race – and possibly reposition Harris' life 180 degrees. Over the phone, the former President declared his intention to withdraw. "Are you serious?" she questioned, and he confirmed. "And he emphasized his support for me," she added.

Dana Bash, a CNN political journalist, pressed Harris hard, questioning her alongside her running mate Tim Walz. So, who made the first move, asking for Biden's support or offering it? And Harris – she dodged the question, much like she often does during interviews that stretch over 30 minutes. "My initial thought wasn't about me. It was about him," she revealed.

Without a doubt, Harris defended her former President, having done so numerous times leading up to his departure. "Joe Biden has led a government that has achieved remarkable successes," she stated. "He's also a selfless man, putting the American people first, even in his presidency, which is unlike other leaders."

Alas, Harris didn't share whether she kept frying bacon post-call. However, the CNN interview could mark a significant moment in her American journey. In early July, the 81-year-old Biden, under considerable criticism over his age and health related concerns (read our comprehensive coverage here), announced his decision to withdraw. Ultimately, his disastrous debate against rival Donald Trump in June had caused a significant uproar. Meanwhile, Harris gears up for her next milestone: her own debate against former President Trump on September 10th.

Source: CNN

During her election campaign, Kamala Harris often discussed the impact Joe Biden's support had on her presidential aspirations. After receiving Biden's surprising withdrawal announcement during their typical American breakfast, Harris continued to defend and praise his leadership.

Read also: