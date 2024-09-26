Kamala Harris labels Donald Trump as the most significant defeater or underachiever

The Democratic contender for president, Harris, has taken aim at Trump's economic strategies, labeling them as catastrophic for American industries. In her initial solo interview of the campaign, Harris slammed Trump's industrial policy as the biggest catastrophe in history. She characterized his flippant attitude towards tariffs as not very committed.

During Trump's term as president, the US saw a significant exodus of approximately 200,000 manufacturing jobs to foreign soil, claimed Harris. This put her rival in a poor light as one of the most significant failures in the manufacturing sector. Harris positioned herself as an advocate for the middle class and promised to introduce a fresh perspective, boost domestic manufacturing, and reduce tax burdens for both families and small businesses.

"Flippantly throwing around the concept of tariffs isn't right"

During an interview on the liberal news network MSNBC, Harris expressed her disapproval of Trump's plans to institute high tariffs on imported goods. "Throwing around the notion of tariffs so carelessly isn't appropriate," Harris argued. She further expressed her dissatisfaction with Trump, stating, "He's just not committed enough," referencing his attitude towards tariffs. This particular interview marked Harris' debut as a lone presidential candidate. Previously, she had shared her views in August with her running mate, Tim Walz.

Harris secured the Democratic Party nomination for president following Joe Biden's decision to retire from his candidacy in July, due to concerns about his health and mental abilities. Trump and Harris are currently neck and neck in the polls, vying for undecided voters, particularly in key battleground states, six weeks prior to the election. The outcome of the presidential election on November 5 will be determined by the specific rules of the US electoral system in these states.

