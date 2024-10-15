Kamala Harris initially vowed to indict oil firms due to their pollution emissions. However, she currently commends their notable increase in U.S. oil production.

Now, as the Democratic nominee, Harris is emphasizing the nation's high oil and gas production figures. She seldom discusses climate change, and despite being a strong advocate for the Green New Deal earlier, her campaign website lacks substantial details about climate policy.

This change in stance showcases the intricate politics surrounding energy, and also how Harris has distanced herself from previous progressive positions since joining Biden's team in 2020.

During her 2019 presidential run, Harris promised to eliminate the filibuster to pass a Green New Deal with strict deadlines for reducing fossil fuel usage. She also agreed to scrutinize all future energy projects based on a "climate test" and pledged to cancel two pipeline projects opposed by environmental activists. She promised to ban fracking and supported various niche environmental proposals such as banning plastic straws. She also ran numerous advertisements on Facebook boasting of her plans to challenge the oil lobby and pass the Green New Deal.

During a South Carolina town hall in November 2019, when asked about inquiries into companies like Chevron and Shell for their role in climate change, Harris stated, "You should be prepared for a serious fine or face charges if you don't address this issue."

She likened the actions of major oil companies to Big Tobacco, claiming they profited from environmental damage while concealing the harm caused by their products.

"And, just like tobacco companies after years of research, once they discovered the harm their product was causing, they kept that secret to make more money – the same thing with these big oil companies. They need to be held accountable for their actions," she said, affirming that yes, they should be penalized.

Harris reiterated this sentiment when she spoke to liberal Mother Jones magazine in October 2019, stating, "We should not only affect their finances but also impose severe penalties for their actions."

However, Harris's stance on energy and climate changed after joining Biden's ticket in August 2020. She renounced her plan to ban fracking, a position she had strongly voiced during a 2019 CNN town hall.

In August 2021, Harris announced that she no longer supports the Green New Deal and would not ban fracking or plastic straws.

During a local interview in Pennsylvania last month, when asked about a Republican ad disparaging her stance on fracking, Harris countered by stating, "The ad is misleading, intended to create fear." She clarified that she did not, nor would she, ban fracking.

Record US oil production

Harris, while campaigning in Philadelphia last month, highlighted Biden's record in increasing domestic oil production, telling voters, "We have seen the largest increase in domestic oil production in history thanks to an approach that acknowledges the need to reduce our reliance on foreign oil."

The US energy sector is currently producing more oil than any other country, but energy advocacy groups argue that the surge in production is primarily due to market forces, not Biden's policies.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration has imposed fines on oil companies for environmental violations, including a $241.5 million settlement with Marathon Oil and a $40 million settlement with BP for air pollution charges. The actions address specific issues, such as methane emissions, but are driven more by regulatory enforcement than by the ambitious prosecutions Harris once proposed.

Climate change is not a major concern for many voters. According to Gallup, only 50% of voters view climate change as "extremely" or "very important" to their vote, making it one of the least prioritized issues in this election cycle.

Harris campaign spokesperson Mia Ehrenberg cited Harris's support for addressing climate change while also praising American energy production reaching record levels.

"As president, Kamala Harris will adopt a pragmatic approach to address the threat of climate change without compromising America's ability to compete in the clean energy economy of the future," she said. "She is proud to have played a role in the largest climate action in American history and sees American energy production of all kinds reaching record levels. As California's attorney general, she took on polluters to protect the environment and will continue to do so as president."

A climate advocate

Archived campaign materials from Harris's 2020 campaign reveal more than a dozen mentions of prosecuting Big Oil for pollution or climate change. Citing climate change as an urgent threat, Harris emphasized the need for immediate action.

During a November 2019 campaign event in Iowa, Harris blamed the fossil fuel industry for the climate crisis, comparing them to Big Tobacco companies that continued to promote their harmful products despite knowing the harm they caused.

"They had the research but continually pushed their product because they were making a lot of money – the same thing with Big Oil," she said. "They have known for a long time what they've been doing to destroy this God-given planet."

At various points, Harris highlighted her track record as California's attorney general, citing legal actions she took against oil companies.

During a CNN town hall on climate change in 2019, asked whether she would sue ExxonMobil, Harris replied, "I have sued ExxonMobil."

Yet, that assertion held no truth. Despite initiating an examination into ExxonMobil, accusing them of deceiving the general public and investors regarding the threats of climate change, Attorney General Harris never filed a lawsuit against the firm.

To set the record straight, Harris's legal activities while serving as California's attorney general did lead to settlement agreements with other oil companies.

For instance, she managed to secure a $14 million settlement from BP and Atlantic Richfield Company and an $11.5 million settlement with Phillips 66 and ConocoPhillips, both in relation to infractions concerning underground fuel tanks. However, a lawsuit against ExxonMobil never materialized, and her successor did not push for one after she moved to the Senate in 2017.

The shift in Harris's energy and climate policy positions highlights the complex political landscape surrounding these issues. Despite her past criticisms of major oil companies and promises to scrutinize their projects, Harris has avoided discussing climate change as the Democratic nominee and has even renounced her plan to ban fracking.

Furthermore, Harris's stance on climate change is not a major concern for many voters, with only 50% prioritizing it as an important issue in the election cycle. This may explain why Harris has downplayed her past criticisms of the oil industry and focused more on increasing domestic oil production to reduce US reliance on foreign oil.

