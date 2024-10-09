Kamala Harris has amassed a billion dollars in fundraising since commencing her presidential campaign

Different presidential hopefuls, accompanied by their respective parties, have surpassed the billion-dollar mark in previous elections. However, Harris has managed to surpass this milestone at an astonishing speed, highlighting the significant impact her rise to the Democratic ticket's pinnacle, about two-and-a-half months ago, has had on this year's White House race's financial landscape.

As per Sarah Bryner, research director at the nonpartisan group OpenSecrets that monitors election funding, "It's indisputable that Harris has achieved something unheard of."

The Harris campaign remained silent on the matter. Detailed financial reports from presidential campaigns for September's fundraising and spending will be submitted to the Federal Election Commission later this month.

The increase in donations has propelled Harris beyond the amounts gathered by Trump's campaign. His team announced gathering approximately $430 million in collaboration with the Republican Party during the three months between July's beginning and September's end.

If the current pace continues, Trump might find it challenging to match the funds his team raised during the 2020 campaign, as pointed out by OpenSecrets' analysts in their report this week.

Outside Republican-funded super PACs are aiding Trump in bridging the financial divide. A Trump-backed super PAC, Make America Great Again, Inc., has led in external presidential race expenditures. However, a super PAC associated with Elon Musk, a wealthy Trump supporter and the world's wealthiest man, has poured over $79 million into this year's elections.

The first report of Harris crossing the $1 billion mark emerged from NBC News.

