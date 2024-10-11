Kamala Harris graces her second Vogue magazine cover, showcasing a stark contrast between the two appearances.

In a chocolate-hued stylish jacket, crafted by Gabriela Hearst, and paired with a deep purple satin blouse, Harris masters a casual yet powerful posture. The photograph, taken by renowned fashion photographer Annie Leibovitz, shows Harris comfortably seated in a chair, elegantly upholstered in soft baby blue. She has one hand resting in her lap and the other on the armrest, while maintaining direct eye contact with the camera, allowing only a faint hint of her signature amused expression to show.

The image is a stark contrast to Harris' initial Vogue cover, which appeared in November 2021. As a newly-elected vice president, Harris was captured standing, seemingly in the midst of laughter, in a dark Donald Deal jacket, black ankle-length jeans, and Converse shoes. The New York Times labeled the shot "unfancy," while the Hollywood Reporter mentioned that Harris' team was taken aback by the image entirely. The team had anticipated a photo of Harris in a light blue suit against a golden backdrop, an image that was eventually included within the magazine.

Controversy brewed as the image of Harris in her Converse sneakers spread across social media. "She deserves a cover, but a better cover than this," commented one user on X. Another user asked, "Has this been printed yet? Can we do a retake on this?" Vogue swiftly released a statement in response, stating, "The Vogue team adored the photos Tyler Mitchell shot and felt that the more laid-back image gave a glimpse into Vice President-elect Harris's genuine, down-to-earth personality – a characteristic that we believe is central to the Biden/Harris administration."

However, in the latest cover, there seems to be no concern displayed by either Vogue or Harris' team regarding showcasing her genuine side. Instead, the photography is formal yet inviting, as if placing the viewer in the shoes of an official about to meet Harris – the picture might even suggest the following scene: Harris standing, shaking hands, then resuming her seat to discuss foreign policy. As one reflects on the photograph, one wonders how many chairs in significant settings Harris may have sat in, with this same posture, and how many more, if she wins in November.

Yet not everyone is entirely persuaded. Nigerian-British photographer Misan Harriman commentated below Vogue's Instagram post, "I wish you would grant these opportunities to the countless incredible Black women photographers out there." In recent years, Leibovitz has been criticized for her photographic depiction of Black and Brown subjects. Her April 2021 shoot with Zendaya for Vogue was met with negative headlines, as critics accused Leibovitz of failing to provide adequate lighting, causing Zendaya's skin tone to appear dull and washed out.

Nevertheless, for most of Harris' supporters, this second Vogue cover is a sort of redemption – rectifying the supposed "slights" of the first. Now, Harris is recognized, at least in terms of fashion: Suited, booted, and sans any symbol of her previous informal wardrobe.

