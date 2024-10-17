Kamala Harris engages in a tense exchange with a Fox News anchor during the interview

Pressuring border control and violent acts perpetrated by unauthorized immigrants during Joe Biden's tenure, Harris consistently criticized Trump for vetoing a bipartisan border security legislation prior to this year. Regarding Biden's cognitive abilities, Harris labeled Trump as unstable and expressing concern.

Harris also slammed Fox News for concealing Trump's divisive comments, including labeling political adversaries as "enemies within."

"He has repeatedly stated it, and it's common knowledge for both of us that he has talked about deploying the American military against American citizens. He has hinted at targeting individuals taking part in peaceful protests. He has proposed incarcerating individuals for disagreeing with him," Harris declared after Fox News anchor Bret Baier presented a clip of Trump complaining about political persecution.

"This is a democracy. In a democracy, the President of the United States – in the United States of America – should be able to endure criticism without threatening imprisonment for expressing dissent," Harris asserted.

The interview occurred as Harris endeavors to attract undecided voters who previously supported Republicans but feel discomfort with Trump. Her campaign has recently focused on reaching these individuals, with Harris campaigning alongside former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, affiliates of Trump's administration, and party members who separated from him due to his attempts to challenge the 2020 election result.

Harris held an event in Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania, close to where George Washington led 2,400 Continental soldiers across the Delaware River on Christmas night 1776, an influential moment in the American Revolution. The event was attended by more than 100 Republicans backing her candidacy, such as former Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger and former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan.

In the Fox News interview, Harris distinguished herself more clearly from President Joe Biden than in the past, expressing her plans to introduce fresh ideas and experiences to the White House.

"My presidency will not replicate Joe Biden's presidency," Harris said.

"I represent a new wave of leadership. For instance, I am someone who has not mostly worked in Washington, D.C. I inspire suggestions from Republicans backing me, who were mere moments before encouraging me onstage, as well as the business sector and other stakeholders contributing to the decisions I make," Harris said.

Transgender care

Baier questioned Harris about a Trump campaign ad pointing to Harris advocating for providing gender-affirming care for prisoners in 2019, as a California senator and Democratic presidential candidate.

In response to whether she presently supports utilizing taxpayer funds for gender-affirming care for transgender inmates – including undocumented immigrants – Harris pledged to "comply with the law."

"I will adhere to the law, including a law that Donald Trump himself implemented. You may be familiar with, it is now a public report that such surgeries were accessible to individuals based on medical need, within the federal prison system under Donald Trump's administration," Harris said.

Harris was referring to a New York Times report detailing the Bureau of Prisons providing gender-affirming services under the Trump administration.

"I think, truthfully, the Trump campaign ad is akin to throwing stones while living in a glass house," she said.

Brian Hughes, a Trump campaign senior adviser, told the Times: "Kamala Harris has fervently advocated for transgender inmates to receive transition surgeries. President Trump never has."

Pushed again by Baier about her stance on advocating for utilizing taxpayer funds for "gender reassignment surgeries," Harris reiterated her intention to "comply with the law, as I believe Donald Trump would claim he did."

Delicate stance on immigration

Harris continuously steered the conversation back to the bipartisan border security legislation vetoed by congressional Republicans when questioned about the Biden administration's handling of the U.S.-Mexico border. Adopting a tougher stance while remaining vague on some previous stances.

Baier questioned Harris about the Biden administration's decision to revoke Trump-era policies, sparking tense exchanges between the two, at times talking over one another.

He requested Harris' estimation of the number of undocumented immigrants the administration has discharged into the United States during Biden's term.

"Bret, what I want is to tackle the issue head-on, okay? The matter is that we have an unyielding immigration system that requires repair," Harris said.

Over numerous administrations, migrants have been discharged from custody following vetting, when resources are limited because border facilities lack the capacity to house people for extended periods. This situation worsened with the surge in migrants crossing the border in recent years.

Baier asked Harris about Laken Riley, the 22-year-old Georgia nursing student who was fatally attacked while jogging in February. The case has served as a rallying cry for Republicans under the administration's handling of border security.

The suspect, Jose Antonio Ibarra, an undocumented immigrant from Venezuela, was detained in 2022 after illegally entering the United States but was subsequently released for further processing.

"First and foremost, these tragedies are heart-wrenching. There is no question about it, and I cannot imagine the grief that the families of these victims have endured due to a loss that should never have occurred," Harris said.

"It's also a fact that if a border security law had been enacted eight and a half months ago, we'd have had more border patrol agents patrolling the border, more assistance for the individuals working tirelessly around the clock to maintain the situation," she mentioned further.

During the interview, Harris reiterated her stance that the immigration system is flawed, a belief shared by both Democrats and Republicans.

"I ain't no bragger saying this immigration system is top-notch," she stated. "I've been upfront about it – I think it's in dire need of repair."

When grilled about her past policies as a presidential candidate in 2019, such as not excluding undocumented immigrants from benefits like healthcare, Harris remained non-committal, stating simply: "I'm crystal clear on this – I'll comply with the law."

Harris also confirmed that she would not decriminalize illegal border crossings should she be elected.

"I ain't got no plans to decriminalize illegal border crossings, neither did I when I was vice president, nor will I if I become president," she asserted.

