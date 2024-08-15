- Kaiserslautern wants to continue with the cup pre-season

The images from the final against Bayer 04 Leverkusen in May of this year are still fresh in the memory of 2. Bundesliga side 1. FC Kaiserslautern. On Saturday (3:15 PM/Sky), the finalist will kick off a new attempt in the ** DFB-Pokal** against ambitious 3. Liga side FC Ingolstadt 04.

"I didn't discuss the final before the game because I wasn't there. But the guys now know what it means to advance round by round," said FCK coach Markus Anfang ahead of the first-round match. "Something big was achieved, but I didn't contribute to it. That's why I'm keeping quiet about it," emphasized the 50-year-old. In Berlin, the underdogs from the Palatinate region lost 0:1 to the German champions.

Lautern faces a tough away game in Ingolstadt. "The opponent has a lot of quality and plays with a lot of intensity," said Anfang. But the coach has a plan for success. "We want to work aggressively against the ball. We are certainly capable of beating this team and will do everything to advance to the next round," he said.

While Kaiserslautern continues to miss injured players Kenny Prince Redondo, Frank Ronstadt, and Hendrick Zuck, another option is available with Almamy Touré, who is still suspended in the 2. Bundesliga. However, Anfang left open whether the defender will see playing time in Ingolstadt.

Striker Ragnar Ache will also be in Ingolstadt. According to Thursday's media reports, Union Berlin has offered a sum between three and four million for the striker, but FCK quickly rejected the offer from the Bundesliga club.

