Bundesliga 2 - Kaiserslautern bring in three new players for the start of training

Just in time for the start of training after the short winter break, 1. FC Kaiserslautern has presented three new signings for the second half of the 2nd Bundesliga season. Defensive player Frank Ronstadt moves to the Palatinate from Bundesliga club Darmstadt 98, offensive player Ba-Muaka Chance Simakala joins on loan from second division leaders Holstein Kiel and Dickson Abiama from SpVgg Greuther Fürth.

The Red Devils did not disclose the transfer terms or the duration of the contract for 26-year-old Ronstadt, who, like Abiama, trained with coach Dimitrios Grammozis' team on Tuesday. "We've been watching Frank for some time. We had originally planned talks for the summer, but fortunately we were able to reach an agreement with Darmstadt earlier," said FCK managing director Thomas Hengen about the transfer.

Ronstadt has played a total of 44 competitive matches for Darmstadt since 2021, but has only made four appearances this season. "I'm delighted that the transfer has worked out and that I can now play for such a great traditional club like FCK. I want to achieve our goals together with the team in the second half of the season and impress on the pitch with a lot of energy and fun," said Ronstadt.

The 26-year-old Simakala is set to strengthen the FCK offense. "He will add quality and goal threat to the squad and allow us to further increase competition," said Hengen, explaining the loan. This also applies to Abiama, who brings with him the experience of 24 Bundesliga games from Fürth. "He is characterized above all by his speed and his move to goal," said Hengen about the 25-year-old.

Lex-Tyger Lobinger no longer has any prospects at FCK. The 24-year-old striker has been released to search for a new club and will not travel to the training camp in Belek, Turkey, on Wednesday. The future of attacker Terrence Boyd at Betzenberg is unclear. According to media reports, the 32-year-old is about to terminate his contract prematurely and move to the 3rd division. Hengen did not want to confirm this on Tuesday.

