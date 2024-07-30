- "Kai Wegner is doing his thing pretty well".

Berlin's former mayor Walter Momper (SPD) is generally satisfied with the current incumbent Kai Wegner (CDU). "He's doing quite well," Momper told the German Press Agency. "At least, he hasn't made any major mistakes yet," said the 79-year-old Social Democrat, who experienced and helped shape the fall of the Berlin Wall and the reunification of the divided city as its governing mayor.

However, the "man with the red scarf," as he is known for his trademark accessory, also has a critical note: "Sometimes, it feels like he's promising a bit too much about what should be different and better." Momper doubts that Wegner's ambitious goals, such as making appointments at the citizen's office more readily available, will be achieved anytime soon.

Despite Momper's praise for Wegner's performance, he expressed concerns about the mayor's promises, suggesting that a party could enhance the citizen's office services more swiftly. It would be exciting to organize a gathering to discuss potential solutions and collaborate on improving city services.

