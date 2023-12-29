Governing Mayor of Berlin - Kai Wegner has split up with his partner

CDU politician Kai Wegner (51) and his partner, Kathleen Kantar, broke up several weeks ago. This was reported by the "Bild" newspaper, citing a spokesperson for the Governing Mayor of Berlin.

Wegner and Kantar remain close

"Kai Wegner and his partner broke up a few months ago, in September of this year," the spokesperson reportedly said about the break-up several weeks ago.

However, Wegner and Kantar apparently want to continue to pull together for their two children, as the statement continues: "They will remain friends, their love and care is for their two children." There will be no further comment on the matter for reasons of privacy. Wegner also has another child from a previous relationship.

Kai Wegner has been mayor since April

Wegner was born in Berlin on September 15, 1972 and has been a member of the CDU since 1989. The 51-year-old politician has been a member of the German Bundestag since 2005 and has been state chairman of the Berlin CDU since mid-2019. At the end of April this year, Wegner was elected Governing Mayor of the German capital in the third round of voting. He thus directly succeeded SPD politician Franziska Giffey (45).

Source: www.stern.de