Kai Ebel looks back on a joyride with Michael Schumacher

Ten years ago, Michael Schumacher was involved in a serious accident. Long-time companion Kai Ebel does not know how the record Formula 1 world champion is doing today. But the RTL reporter does remember a joyride together and a "downright driving mistake" by the Ferrari star.

December 29 marks the tenth anniversary of Michael Schumacher's serious accident. The record Formula 1 world champion last gave an interview to RTL presenter Kai Ebel in 2013. This was a few days before the accident at an event in Nuremberg, says Ebel in an interview with "Stern". "When the news came out days later that Michael had had an accident, I didn't take the reports seriously at first."

It only dawned on Ebel days later that Schumacher had actually had a serious accident: "Probably when the reports kept coming in and my phone wouldn't stop ringing," says the long-time Formula 1 reporter. "Suddenly everyone wanted to know something from me that I couldn't answer myself at the time. I only found out about it from the media. I then got certainty from Michael's entourage, who confirmed the news to me."

The first time Ebel met the future record world champion was in May 1992 at the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona. "That was my first race," the reporter told Stern. Schumacher had already been driving in Formula 1 for a year at that time - and was sometimes more, sometimes less able to deal with criticism: "Michael was in a really bad mood when he made a mistake himself. Then he was always so angry that he didn't want to talk at all. If it was about technique or his team, he always stood in front of the team and answered the questions in an experienced manner. He was incredibly self-critical and was never good at losing."

"Michael was not a friend"

Ebel would not describe the Ferrari star as a friend, despite their many years of working together. "I wouldn't be that presumptuous, no," says the presenter. "He knew who I was and we honestly respected each other for our work. We also told each other when something wasn't right. It was a very good relationship, but for me, friends are people I've known since my youth or with whom I've been particularly close. But that wasn't Michael."

Nevertheless, Ebel can look back on entertaining anecdotes with Schumacher, such as a memorable tour in a Ferrari. During an event, the Formula 1 star took Ebel along as a passenger. "He had an official hangover," says Ebel. Schumacher had partied wildly the night before and was "visibly groggy". "Nevertheless, he switched off all the driving aids and set off. Suddenly he did a 360-degree turn and I thought it was for show. Michael looked over and just said: 'I must have lost control'".

His stomach survived the wild tour well, says Ebel. "But you don't forget that when the best racing driver in the world takes you for a ride and makes a complete driving mistake."

"I don't take the right to ask about it"

Ebel does not know how Schumacher is doing ten years after his serious skiing accident. "I don't think I have the right to ask," says the RTL reporter. "It's clear to me: if something changes, people will find out. That is purely a private matter for the Schumachers and they should decide for themselves when and if the time is right to tell the world how he is doing today.

After a break of several years, RTL regained the Formula 1 rights shortly before Christmas and will be broadcasting individual races on German free TV from March. In a cooperation with the pay-TV channel Sky, the English Premier League and the 2nd Bundesliga will also be shown on RTL in the future. Ebel cannot say whether he will be back in the pit lane as a reporter: "Unfortunately, I don't have a crystal ball at home."

