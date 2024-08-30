Kai Ebel holds ambitions or aspirations in his mind.

Kai Ebel is often referred to as the "flamboyant figure" of motorsport, and for good reason. With his flamboyant wardrobe, he's become a household name, just as he has with his knowledge of Formula 1. Turning 60 hasn't slowed him down at all.

In vibrant outfits, he's interviewed legendary drivers like Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso in the pit lane. Ever since Formula 1 broadcasts began on RTL, the reporter has been a fan favorite. But his talents extend beyond the Grand Prix circuits.

Ebel's journey to fame began with a degree from the German Sports University Cologne and freelance work with the "Rheinische Post" in his hometown of Mönchengladbach. In 1988, he found a permanent home at RTL, and in 1992, "Kai Ebel from the pit lane" was born. He transitioned to live reporting on Formula 1.

The Spanish Grand Prix in 2021 was a special occasion for Ebel. Not only did Lewis Hamilton win, but it also marked Ebel's 500th weekend as a reporter at the track. At that point, he had covered 230 more races than the seven-time world champion - at least off the track.

A Memorable Encounter with Mika Häkkinen

Throughout his career, Ebel has been present for some of the most memorable moments in German sports history. He documented the world championship wins of Michael Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel, and Nico Rosberg live for viewers. Over the years, he's seen a new generation of top athletes grow up, including Max Verstappen, and has interviewed them all.

One particularly memorable encounter for Ebel was with Finnish racing driver Mika Häkkinen. "I asked him what I thought was a perfectly normal question, and he ran off to the back. I realized, 'Oh, he's not doing that because the question was stupid, but because a flame was shooting up behind me'," he recalled in a conversation with ntv. "That was Jos Verstappen's car, which was burning brightly," the reporting legend remembered the bizarre and dangerous situation.

Despite his 32 years in motorsport, "Mr. Pit Lane" still has interview dreams. His wish guest for a conversation would be Brad Pitt, who is currently making a film about Formula 1. "It's time for him to answer some pressing questions," Ebel said in an Instagram clip.

Kai Ebel's Unique Style

Ebel brings decades of knowledge to the racetrack, but he's also known for his unique style. His trademark is his loud, patterned shirts, and his whole outfit can be bright and colorful. Blending in is not an option for him.

His distinctive style has polarized opinions. In 2005, he was named "TV host with the worst fashion sense" for his daring combinations. But rapper Eko Fresh had a different opinion. In a 2010 song, he immortalized Ebel with the lyrics: "What should I wear? I'm going Kai Ebel style today / What should I wear? What should I wear? / What should I wear? That's exactly what girls find hot," he rapped. The musician presented Ebel with the album before its release, and Ebel returned the favor with a copy of his first book, "Kai Ebel - Mr. Pit Lane."

Passion for Boxing

Ebel's passion doesn't stop with motorsport. He's also a moderator for RTL's boxing coverage.

A Detour to "Let's Dance"

Despite his foray into the publishing world, Ebel remained loyal to the TV world. In 2020, he stepped into the dance spotlight in the 14th season of "Let's Dance" with Austrian partner Kathrin Menzinger. After their slowfox in the fourth show, they had to concede defeat. However, Ebel saw it as no loss. He had achieved his goal of entertaining the audience and received "a lot of love" from the experienced dancers, he told RTL.

In 2023, Ebel demonstrated his dance style and hips again in the RTL show "Viva la Diva" as "Sylvia Stoned." Alongside celebrities like choreographer Bruce Darnell and former gymnast Fabian Hambüchen, he transformed into a drag queen and faced a jury's scrutiny. "He's always ready for a surprise," praised Jana Ina Zarrella, who had to guess the celebrities under their costumes with other colleagues.

A Private Life

Kai Ebel keeps his personal life private. He and his second wife, Mila Wiegand, still live in their hometown of Mönchengladbach.

The Romanian painter and the moderator got married in July 2009. Both showed up in unconventional wedding outfits: Ebel wore a cream-colored suit with elaborate decorations and a top hat, while Wiegand dressed in Gothic style for the ceremony.

In a chat with "Bild" publication, Ebel once revealed their unconventional wedding plans. He stated, "We're not opting for a traditional wedding ceremony." He added, "Our theme will be: Extravagant rings, no attendees, and no white." This year, the duo celebrated their 15th marriage anniversary.





