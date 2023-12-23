Kabayel sends Makhmudov to the floor

Is a fight for a world championship belt next? Heavyweight Agit Kabayel ends his fight in Riyadh against the previously undefeated Arslanbek Makhmudov by technical knockout. "I may have shocked the world," he says himself.

Heavyweight boxer Agit Kabayel has made an impressive bid for a future world championship fight. The Bochum native defeated the previously unbeaten Russian Arslanbek Makhmudov by technical knockout in the fourth round. In the top duel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the 31-year-old made the preliminary decision in the fourth round with a hard liver hook. After the Russian was knocked down for the third time, the referee stopped the fight.

"I gave my best and won the fight. I may have shocked the world. Out of ten guys, nine would have said I would never win," said Kabayel, who remains undefeated. "I saw on his face that he wasn't there and I stopped the fight. If I'm given the next opportunity, I'll be ready." Kabayel will move up from 13th place in the WBC world rankings.

Before the clash, Kabayel, currently the best German heavyweight, had celebrated 23 victories, including 15 by knockout. Ahead of the mega-event in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh, dubbed the "Day of Reckoning", Kabayel went into the fight with a lot of respect. He described Makhmudov as a "monster" and the duel as the biggest task of his career. In March, Kabayel had won the European continental federation EBU title for the second time in his home city. His EBU belt was not at stake in Riyadh.

Source: www.ntv.de