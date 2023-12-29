Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewswbcturn of the yeargerman press agencymigration historyheavyweightbochumToleranceriadDiscriminationgermanynorth rhine-westphaliaencouragementboxing

Kabayel on lack of tolerance: "I feel German"

Bochum boxer Agit Kabayel is bothered by the lack of support for German athletes with a history of migration. After his victory in Riyadh, his follower numbers are on the rise.

 and  Hanna Hofmann
2 min read
Germany's Agit Kabayel (l) celebrates after his victory against Croatia's Agron Smakici. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Germany's Agit Kabayel (l) celebrates after his victory against Croatia's Agron Smakici. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Bochum boxer - Kabayel on lack of tolerance: "I feel German"

German boxer Agit Kabayel has called for more support for athletes with a history of migration. "If Germany eventually accepts that Agit Kabayel can also be German, then we can set major milestones," the country's current best heavyweight told the German Press Agency.

On Saturday, the professional from the Magdeburg SES boxing stable impressively defeated the previously unbeaten Russian Arslanbek Makhmudov by technical knockout in the fourth round. Kabayel will move closer to the top positions in the world rankings of the most important federations. Before the duel against Makhmudov, Kabayel was 13th in the worldwide WBC list.

Kabayel's family has its roots in the Kurdish part of Turkey. "I was born in Germany, went to kindergarten and school here," said the Bochum native, who was born in Leverkusen. "There are also negative comments, many are very dogged in their opinions. I feel German. I won't move away either, this is my home. When that is finally accepted, then I think there will be more support," said the 31-year-old.

His success in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, brought Kabayel many new fans. After the fight, he stated that he had gained 30,000 additional followers on the Instagram platform overnight. He now has more than 241,000 fans following him. Kabayel's aim is also to reintroduce young people to boxing with authentic appearances on social media. "I get a lot of nice messages online. Some people copy my training. And many see me as a role model," said Kabayel.

It is still common for some boxers in Germany to be given German fight names. Probably the most prominent example: Felix Sturm's real name is Adnan Catic. That was never an option for Kabayel. "Even long-established boxing fans simply have to accept it," he said. His biggest dream is to become German world heavyweight champion. The last person to achieve this before him was Max Schmeling more than 90 years ago.

Profile Agit Kabayel Website SES

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Members of parliament sit in the plenary chamber during a plenary session of the Berlin House of....aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Berlin MPs' salaries rise at the start of the year

At the start of the new year, members of the Berlin state parliament will receive more money. According to the House of Representatives, the increase amounts to 4.9 percent. The so-called expense allowance for the 159 elected members of parliament will therefore amount to 7249 euros gross from...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public
The Elbe flood against the backdrop of the old town at sunrise. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Flood situation in Dresden eases: Elbe level drops

The flood situation on the Elbe in Dresden is easing a little. The level of the Elbe has been falling again since Friday night, according to data from the State Flood Center. The Elbe briefly reached a level of 5.95 meters. Dresden's Environment Mayor Eva Jähnigen (Greens) explained on...

 and  Lauren Adams
Members Public
A passer-by with an umbrella. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Clouds and rain in Hesse on New Year's Eve too

In Hesse, people have to prepare for rain again - even on New Year's Eve. According to the German Weather Service (DWD), it will be mostly cloudy on Friday, with occasional showers. Temperatures will reach a high of 8 to 12 degrees. The wind would be moderate to fresh with occasional strong...

 and  Grigoriy Williams
Members Public

Latest

Members of parliament sit in the plenary chamber during a plenary session of the Berlin House of....aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Berlin MPs' salaries rise at the start of the year

At the start of the new year, members of the Berlin state parliament will receive more money. According to the House of Representatives, the increase amounts to 4.9 percent. The so-called expense allowance for the 159 elected members of parliament will therefore amount to 7249 euros gross from...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public