Bochum boxer - Kabayel on lack of tolerance: "I feel German"

German boxer Agit Kabayel has called for more support for athletes with a history of migration. "If Germany eventually accepts that Agit Kabayel can also be German, then we can set major milestones," the country's current best heavyweight told the German Press Agency.

On Saturday, the professional from the Magdeburg SES boxing stable impressively defeated the previously unbeaten Russian Arslanbek Makhmudov by technical knockout in the fourth round. Kabayel will move closer to the top positions in the world rankings of the most important federations. Before the duel against Makhmudov, Kabayel was 13th in the worldwide WBC list.

Kabayel's family has its roots in the Kurdish part of Turkey. "I was born in Germany, went to kindergarten and school here," said the Bochum native, who was born in Leverkusen. "There are also negative comments, many are very dogged in their opinions. I feel German. I won't move away either, this is my home. When that is finally accepted, then I think there will be more support," said the 31-year-old.

His success in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, brought Kabayel many new fans. After the fight, he stated that he had gained 30,000 additional followers on the Instagram platform overnight. He now has more than 241,000 fans following him. Kabayel's aim is also to reintroduce young people to boxing with authentic appearances on social media. "I get a lot of nice messages online. Some people copy my training. And many see me as a role model," said Kabayel.

It is still common for some boxers in Germany to be given German fight names. Probably the most prominent example: Felix Sturm's real name is Adnan Catic. That was never an option for Kabayel. "Even long-established boxing fans simply have to accept it," he said. His biggest dream is to become German world heavyweight champion. The last person to achieve this before him was Max Schmeling more than 90 years ago.

Profile Agit Kabayel Website SES

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de