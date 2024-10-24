Juvenile detained in suspicion of orchestrating intended assault at Phoenix Pride celebration, authorities declare.

The adolescent is facing two felony charges –– one for terrorism and another for conspiring to commit terrorism –– according to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office. The statement additionally mentioned that the 17-year-old was allegedly planning to inflict "serious harm or death" upon attendees at a festival, based on investigations into the planned attack. It was discovered that the teen had been participating in online chat rooms, where he discussed the requirement of materials to construct an "improvised explosive device," as per the indictment.

Prosecutors also believed that the teenager was influenced by the Islamic State, commonly known as ISIS, and that he was collaborating with at least two other accomplices in this conspiracy –– one unnamed and another referred to as "Juvenile A."

The juvenile will be tried as an adult and is currently in detention, with a $1 million cash-only bond set by the prosecutors. CNN is currently attempting to determine the suspect's legal representation and has contacted the county public defender's office for further information.

