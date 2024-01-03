Jutta Speidel checks in with Roland Trettl

Jutta Speidel (69) dares to take part in a dating show! Very few people would have expected this. The popular actress wants to find a new partner at her side with the help of Roland Trettl (52). The celebrity chef has been arranging blind dates between two singles from all over Germany for the VOX dating documentary "First Dates - Ein Tisch für zwei" since 2018. On January 29, for the second time in "Promi First Dates", he will welcome celebrity singles who meet people who are not in the public eye.

Jutta Speidel: "My heart must be conquered"

Speidel has been single for around ten years. She was last in a relationship with Italian Bruno Maccallini (63) from 2003 to 2013. A few months ago, Speidel also spoke to the magazine "Bunte" about a possible new love. "You never know what the future holds. But when I look at the men in their 70s, they all seem much older than I feel. And I don't know if I want that." She does have admirers, "but my heart has to be conquered and that hasn't happened for a while".

Can 65-year-old Franz win her heart? He can hardly believe that Jutta Speidel is actually sitting in front of him, as VOX writes in its program announcement. As an actress, she has been with him all his life. But today he sees her with different eyes: "As a lady who makes him nervous."

These stars are also looking for their love happiness

Speidel's fellow actresses Tina Ruland (57) and Mariella Ahrens (54) are also embarking on a dating adventure. Ruland was in a nine-year relationship until 2019, from which her son Vidal was born. She also has son Jahvis from a previous relationship. The actress considers herself an "exhausting jackpot". Because she is demanding.

Ahrens has already been married twice and has two daughters by two different men. Her date, creative director Marc (45), wants to hug the actress as a greeting, which she blocks. But later the ice seems to break.

"Unter uns" star Lars Steinhöfel (37) is also hoping for help from Roland Trettl. After more than five years of dating and just five months before the planned wedding, his fiancé Dominik Schmitt broke up with him in April 2023. Is IT consultant Tim (34) the right man? The series star asks him if he can help set up his router. An excuse for a second date? Order author and entertainer Nicolette (35) and comedian Tan Çağlar (43) complete the celebrity field of participants.

The first "First Dates - Celebrity Special" in January 2023 featured "Momo" star Radost Bokel (48), former "DSDS" winner Prince Damien (33) and ex-"Lindenstraße" actress Liz Baffoe (54), among others.

The episodes will also be available online on RTL+ in parallel with the broadcast.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de