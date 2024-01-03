Skip to content
Jutta murder verdict: Defense files appeal

The murder of 15-year-old Jutta remained unsolved for several decades until a man was sentenced to life imprisonment. Now the defense has lodged an appeal. What does this mean for the verdict?

Microphones and headphones on a table in a courtroom. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Following the conviction of a man for the murder of a 15-year-old girl almost four decades ago in Lindenfels in southern Hesse, the defense has lodged an appeal. It could now take up to a year for the verdict to become legally binding, a spokesperson for Darmstadt Regional Court told the German Press Agency on Tuesday. Accordingly, the judge's ruling must be in writing and the deadlines for the grounds of appeal must be met before the Federal Court of Justice (BGH) in Karlsruhe decides on the case. According to the court spokesman, the prosecution has waived its right to appeal.

The 62-year-old perpetrator was sentenced to life imprisonment by the regional court in December last year. He is said to have threatened his young victim with a knife on her way home from a swimming pool in a forest in June 1986, raped her and then stabbed her to death. Based on the overall picture of all the evidence and circumstantial evidence, it was proven that the man had committed the crime, said the presiding judge at the sentencing. The defendant initially denied the crime in conversation with witnesses and remained silent during the trial. The defense pleaded for acquittal.

Source: www.stern.de

