- Justin Theroux becomes betrothed.

Justin Theroux, aged 53, famous for "Girl on the Train," and his girlfriend, Nicole Brydon Bloom, 30, are reportedly engaged. As per celebrity sources like "People" and "E! News," Theroux popped the question to Bloom in Italy. The lovebirds strolled hand in hand during the Venice Film Festival premiere of "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," where Theroux stars alongside Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Catherine O'Hara, Willem Dafoe, and Jenna Ortega in the horror comedy sequel.

In 2018, Theroux's split from "Friends" legend, Jennifer Aniston, made news. After being married for two and a half years and dating for seven years, they went their separate ways. Aniston and Theroux didn't share any children.

Since 2023, according to media outlets, Theroux and Bloom have been an item. They have shared several photos of themselves on social media and graced a public event together at an Oscar party in March of the previous year.

