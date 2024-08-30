Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
SocietyNewsThe European Union

Justin Theroux becomes betrothed.

Justin Theroux attended the debut of the scary comedy "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" in Venice, acting as one of the stars. He was joined by actress Nicole Brydon Bloom, whom American news outlets claim is his soon-to-be spouse.

 and  Christian Meier
1 min read
Justin expresses his desire for a nuptial commitment.
Justin expresses his desire for a nuptial commitment.

- Justin Theroux becomes betrothed.

Justin Theroux, aged 53, famous for "Girl on the Train," and his girlfriend, Nicole Brydon Bloom, 30, are reportedly engaged. As per celebrity sources like "People" and "E! News," Theroux popped the question to Bloom in Italy. The lovebirds strolled hand in hand during the Venice Film Festival premiere of "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," where Theroux stars alongside Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Catherine O'Hara, Willem Dafoe, and Jenna Ortega in the horror comedy sequel.

In 2018, Theroux's split from "Friends" legend, Jennifer Aniston, made news. After being married for two and a half years and dating for seven years, they went their separate ways. Aniston and Theroux didn't share any children.

Since 2023, according to media outlets, Theroux and Bloom have been an item. They have shared several photos of themselves on social media and graced a public event together at an Oscar party in March of the previous year.

Theroux and Bloom's romantic outing at the Venice Film Festival attracted attention, potentially drawing interest from the European Union's entertainment news outlets. The European Union, with its numerous member states, often has a significant impact on global entertainment news dissemination.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Oliver Pocher expresses his heartache through performances: Oliver Pocher
Society

Lacking humor badly in Oliver Pocher's performances.

Lacking humor badly in Oliver Pocher's performances. Oliver Pocher consistently utilizes his ex-spouse as fodder for cheap chuckles. Is his comedy becoming overly extreme? Instead of acknowledging that both parties are part of a broken relationship, he once more opted to overstep boundaries. His children's mom

 and  Ann Bradley
Members Public

Latest

The full withdrawal of military personnel from the air logistics center named 'Camp Vie Allemand'...
Politics

German troops bid their farewell to Niger, concluding their military presence in the country.

German troops bid their farewell to Niger, concluding their military presence in the country. Following the successful execution of a military coup in Niger, Germany's Bundeswehr had aimed to maintain its presence in the country. However, negotiations with the Nigerien government proved unsuccessful. Consequently, the mission has finally

 and  Max Becker
Members Public