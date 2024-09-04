Justin exhibitionally displays a fixation towards Jennifer Aniston.

For quite some time now, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have been living separate lives, yet their split hasn't affected their mutual respect and friendship. In a recent chat with "The Times", Theroux highlighted Aniston's intelligence, even during their recent disagreement.

It's been around six and a half years since their low-key divorce announcement, and unlike many celebrity divorces, theirs was amicable and friendly. This friendship might have played a role in why Theroux recently expressed admiration for Aniston in an interview, remarking that she still holds a special place in his heart and that he has a strong protective instinct towards her.

This sentiment might have grown even stronger lately, following a public spat between Aniston and Donald Trump's vice-presidential pick, J.D. Vance. A viral clip resurfaced of Vance commenting that the U.S. is governed by "a bunch of childless cat ladies who are unsatisfied with their own lives and decisions, and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable too."

This comment hit a nerve with Aniston, who is childless too, leading her to reply firmly, "I can only say... Mr. Vance, I hope your daughter experiences the joy of motherhood someday." Amused by Aniston's quick comeback, Theroux praised her, saying, "She handled that criticism with grace, just as she usually does."

Personal and Professional Progressions

Recently, Theroux made headlines in Venice where his new movie, "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice", had its premiere. Accompanying him on the red carpet was his new girlfriend, Nicole Brydon Bloom, or perhaps now his fiancée - a sparkling diamond ring on her finger seemed to suggest so. This was their second public appearance together, following their official debut as a couple at the Oscars in March.

However, a wedding might still be a few years off. Theroux was married to Aniston from 2015 to 2018, although they had been engaged since 2012. In a joint statement in February 2018, they announced their separation, stating that they had separated at the end of the previous year, but maintained their deep respect and love for each other. Clearly, they've managed to keep this commitment alive till now.

Despite their divorce and living separate lives, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux continue to maintain a strong friendship. This was evident in Theroux's recent admiration for Aniston, highlighting her intelligence during their disagreement.

Following a public spat between Aniston and Donald Trump's vice-presidential pick, Theroux commended Aniston's grace in handling criticism, reflecting their amicable post-divorce relationship.

Read also: