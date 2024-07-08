Justin Bieber sings for Indian billionaire's son

Justin Bieber allows his performances to come with a hefty price tag. For a gig in India, the Canadian pop star reportedly received an especially high fee from the richest man in Asia. The contractor is Mukesh Ambani.

A good champagne, nice tableware, 200 Euro or a household appliance - for most people, these are often not enough when it comes to wedding gifts for a bride and groom. But what if you are the richest man in Asia and the ninth richest person in the world? Then it can certainly be more. Like Justin Bieber, for example.

So, the Indian businessman Mukesh Ambani didn't hesitate to fly the pop star to Mumbai for his son Anant's and fiancée Radhika Merchant's wedding celebrations. According to Indian media reports, Bieber received up to ten million dollars for the performance.

Bieber shared a series of snapshots where he is seen posing with the couple and spending time with them on the day of his performance.

In a video from the show, the singer, who wore a white jacket, black baggy pants, and a reversed baseball cap, handed his microphone to the numerous guests as they sang his song "Love Yourself."

Another clip that Bieber posted shows him singing his hit "Where Are U Now." In the recordings, he hands his microphone to a fan. "Let's go, let's go!" is heard in the video as Bieber encourages the guest.

Additionally, he shared various snapshots where he sang "I'm the One" in front of an excited group of female fans. A series of snapshots shows him behind the scenes of the event.

Justin Bieber is not the first

Anant is the youngest child of Indian businessman Mukesh Ambani, CEO of Reliance Industries. The company operates in various sectors from energy to textiles to telecommunications. According to "Forbes," the 67-year-old businessman, with a net worth estimated at 123 billion dollars, is the richest man in Asia. The construction of the Ambanis' 27-story house in Mumbai reportedly cost over a billion dollars. It was listed as the most expensive real estate in the world by "Forbes." However, the fee that Bieber was supposed to receive for his performance pales in comparison.

The Ambani family has reportedly already gained experience as hosts of big-name stars. In 2018, according to media reports, Mukesh Ambani hosted a mega-wedding for his daughter Isha, with costs estimated to be around 100 million dollars. The pop star Beyoncé reportedly performed at the wedding, but the exact amount the billionaire paid for her appearance was kept secret.

Justin Bieber's high fee for performing at the Ambani wedding in India placed him among the earnings of billionaire entertainers. Despite the extravagant costs of Beyoncé's performance at Isha Ambani's wedding in 2018, she remained part of the elite group of billionaire-paid music artists in the realm of entertainment.

Read also: