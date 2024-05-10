Justin and Hailey Bieber are set to become parents.

Pop singer Justin Bieber and his model wife Hailey have been rumored to have kids since 2018. Their longtime wish of becoming parents is finally coming true.

Justin Bieber and his beautiful spouse Hailey are gonna welcome their first baby soon. A representative from Hailey's side confirmed that the lovely couple is already seven months pregnant. They both shared the happy news on their Instagram pages earlier.

The announcement began with a short video clip showing the adorable couple locking lips. Hailey, dressed in a beautiful floor-length white lace gown, flaunted her growing baby bump. There's also a pic of Justin taking a snapshot of Hailey's growing belly.

According to the luxury fashion house Yves Saint Laurent, these touching moments were from the couple's renewal of vows in Hawaii. Justin and Hailey tied the knot in 2018. But unlike most celeb weddings, their marriage was kept low-profile. A grander celebration happened a year later at a property in South Carolina. Hailey is the daughter of accomplished actor Stephen Baldwin while Justin shot to fame with his hit songs at just a teenage age. He has topped the US charts eight times so far with tracks like "Love Yourself", "What Do You Mean?", and "Despacito" (a collaboration with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee). His latest album, "Justice", released in 2021.

Source: www.ntv.de